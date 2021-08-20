CIO Partners Seeks Chief Information Officer for PRGX Global

August 20, 2021 – The chief information officer is considered one of the most strategic roles in any organization. Still, headhunting within the function remains challenging, as skilled C-suite IT professionals are among the toughest to find. Recently, CIO Partners Inc. was selected by PRGX Global Inc. as its exclusive partner to lead the search for a chief information officer, located in Atlanta, GA.

The CIO serves as an integral member of the senior leadership team and has responsibility for global IT. The CIO will be the thought leader in architecting and delivering large-scale, complex and innovative technology solutions that enable the company to transform from providing labor-intensive to technology-enabled solutions that are effective and efficient. The CIO leverages technology expertise and understanding of market trends to formulate, develop and execute a multi-year strategic plan that enables the scaling and growth of the business and delivers differentiating value to its clients, according to the job specification.

PRGX Global is looking for a disruptive thinker, willing to challenge the status quo and siloed thinking, drive change, and offer a different viewpoint. They are seeking candidates with 15-plus years software development experience with more than five years in a leadership position. Other qualifications include:

Hands-on leader who is willing and able to dive into details.

High energy level, enjoyment of challenges and a fast-paced environment.

Proven ability to operate in a global organization with a high level of collaboration.

Progressive leadership experience with proven ability to attract, develop and retain top talent.

Demonstrated success influencing C-suite, board and investor stakeholders.

Experience leading on-shore and off-shore teams.

Business-to-business application development experience, preferably in a source-to-pay or procurement company.

Broad technology experience with the development and implementation of complex systems (including multiple languages, currencies, etc.)

Demonstrated experience leveraging innovative technology to meet business needs.

PRGX is a global provider with a 50-year history of delivering source to pay (S2P) services to many of the world’s largest and complex companies. Having identified more than 300 common points of leakage, the business helps companies get more value out of their S2P data.

PRGX continues to expand the value they bring to clients while driving new SaaS-based and sustainable revenue for the company through emerging business lines in S2P analytics and advisory services. With over 1,400 employees across the globe, PRGX supports 75 percent of top global retailers and a third of the largest companies in the Fortune 500.

CIO Partners is focused in technology leadership searches across all industries and corporate sizes, from start-ups to Fortune 100 organizations. The firm specializes in and understand the uniqueness of the top technology roles. With over 25 years of experience in the technology sector, founder Mike Burgett brings a wealth of hands-on experience to his global clients and to his local community. Clients and colleagues cite his ability to build solid, sound relationships and process-oriented approach as his hallmark qualities of success.

CIO Recruiting

Over the past year, a number of organizations have turned to executive search firms to help them find top flight CIOs. Here are a few of the top assignments tracked by Hunt Scanlon Media:

Irvine, CA-based search firm McDermott + Bull recently placed Drew Manning as the new chief information officer of KeyPoint Credit Union. The assignment was led by president Brandon Biegenzahn, vice president Michelle Davis, and senior executive recruiter Courtney Dorrel. “Drew is passionate about building alignment between the business units and the technology department,” said Brad Canfield, president and CEO of KeyPoint. “With our focus on building a leading-edge digital experience, his knowledge and experience will help KeyPoint grow and better service our members.”

Acertitude assisted in the placement of Julie Rafferty as chief information officer for private equity-backed Turkey Hill , the fourth largest-selling premium ice cream brand. Co-founder and managing partner Rick DeRose and principal Jessica Tvelia led the assignment. The search was completed in just 76 days. Ms. Rafferty brings a demonstrated track-record working for diverse, global fast-moving consumer goods organizations. Most recently, she served as the chief information officer of Pinnacle Foods.

Brentwood, TN-based search firm The Human Capital Group | a Gallagher Company placed Dolores Quezada-Mears as CIO at Hensel Phelps in Greeley, CO . “Our client has reinforced that they are thrilled with the process and outcome,” said Steve Hayes, senior managing director. “We presented a slate of vetted finalists within 20 business days, as guaranteed, and the executive team hired Dolores from that initial slate. She is a great addition to the Hensel Phelps team!” Ms. Quezada-Mears has spent the past 10 years serving in executive IT leadership roles at CRH Building Materials in Atlanta.

Contributed by Scott A. Scanlon, Editor-in-Chief; Dale M. Zupsansky, Managing Editor; and Stephen Sawicki, Managing Editor – Hunt Scanlon Media