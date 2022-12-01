Kevin Chase Tapped by Los Angeles Center for Law & Justice to Find New Leader

December 1, 2022 – Los Angeles-based Kevin Chase Executive Search Group has been enlisted to find the next executive director for the Los Angeles Center for Law & Justice (LACLJ). Leading the assignment are Kevin Chase, managing partner, and Catie DiFelice, senior consultant.

The executive director will assume primary operating and oversight responsibility for LACLJ and will work closely with board, staff, and community partners to advance the organization’s work and mission. The individual will have ultimate responsibility for strategic, operational, administrative, and financial stewardship, in concert with the board of directors, and will actively engage internal and external stakeholders in creating a shared vision for the future.

The new executive director of LACLJ must be an experienced, passionate, and mission-driven leader with a proven commitment to justice and self-determination for survivors of domestic abuse and sexual assault. According to Kevin Chase, candidates for this position will be motivated by a keen sense of social justice and have a demonstrated commitment to advocating on behalf of marginalized individuals and communities like those LACLJ serves. Prospects should have an inclusive and transparent management style and the ability to lead an organization committed to expanding its market presence, serving ever more clients, and raising awareness and visibility of its work and impact. Successful candidates will also have the leadership and visioning skills to identify growth and change opportunities for LACLJ, particularly in recognizing and addressing the barriers faced by survivors (often immigrants and Spanish speakers) in navigating complex legal and social service systems.

Candidates should have a minimum of eight to 10 years of senior management experience that includes executive leadership (CEO, executive director, deputy director, or similar), preferably in a non-profit organization that provides direct services and support to marginalized individuals and communities. They should have a track record of success and innovation in fundraising, revenue development, and diversifying funding sources to ensure financial sustainability.

The Los Angeles Center for Law & Justice provides free legal services and wrap-around social programs and support to survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault in Los Angeles County. The mission of LACLJ is to secure justice for survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault, and to empower them to create their own futures. Founded in 1973, LACLJ has been providing legal services and advocacy to low income, primarily immigrant and Latinx populations, for almost 50 years.

Veteran Recruiters

Kevin Chase Executive Search Group is a national consulting and executive search firm serving mission-based, non-profit organizations in the human services, social justice, healthcare philanthropy, education, and arts and culture sectors. The firm partners with boards, search committees, senior leadership teams, and stakeholder groups on critical leadership transitions.

In a career of more than two decades, Mr. Chase has led dozens of executive search and leadership transition engagements for non-profit organizations as well as companies in the finance, technology, and professional services sectors. Most of his engagements are for executive director/ CEO, senior development, and board positions, though he has also conducted searches for C-level leaders of finance, operations, and programs. He has expertise in working with small to mid-sized, mission-driven non-profits, providing consultation and advisory services to the boards and leadership volunteers responsible for governance and organizational development.

Ms. DiFelice joined the search firm in 2016 as senior associate, bringing more than five years of retained executive search experience. Her search career includes work in the technology, healthcare, and consumer markets in addition to her primary focus in non-profit and higher education. Her broad non-profit search experience cuts across the healthcare, civil rights/social justice, education, and arts and culture sectors.

