Kevin Chase Executive Search Group Seeks Executive Director for interACT: Advocates for Intersex Youth

April 14, 2022 – Los Angeles-based Kevin Chase Executive Search Group has been enlisted to find an executive director and chief executive officer for interACT: Advocates for Intersex Youth, in Sudbury, MA. Leading the assignment are Kevin Chase, managing partner, and Catie DiFelice, senior consultant. “The executive director will assume responsibility for day-to-day leadership and operation of interACT’s programs, services, fundraising, finance, and administration functions, as well as staff supervision,” said Kevin Chase Executive Search Group. “In partnership with the board of directors, the individual will be expected to work to ensure that interACT remains a visible, impactful, and sustainable non-profit leader in the fight for bodily autonomy, self-determination, and well-being of intersex people.”

The new leader will be responsible for developing and implementing a vision to cement, communicate, and expand interACT’s unique place in the human rights movement with a particular focus on the following strategic priorities: engaging board, staff, and community/stakeholders to clarify organizational strategy and direction; helping to grow financial resources by means of a robust, diverse fundraising effort; and leveraging and expanding partnerships and collaborations. The executive director and CEO will also function as a primary representative of interACT at public events, in the media, with policy makers, and in coalition with other organizations and leaders.

The non-profit’s new leader will be responsible for organizational leadership, staff supervision, relationship management, and financial management, said Kevin Chase Executive Search Group. The individual will be expected to lead the organization in evolving a strategic vision and advancing the work and mission of interACT. The executive director must also oversee and expand law/policy, programmatic, education, and outreach efforts. Strengthening and evolving organizational structures, systems, policies, and procedures is a key aspect of the role.

Among other duties, the non-profit expects its executive director to hire, train, supervise, and develop all full- and part-time staff as necessary, in line with budget and available resources, said the search firm.

Key Requirements

“The new executive director of interACT will be an energetic, passionate, and mission-driven leader with proven commitment to justice and equality for intersex individuals and the broader intersex community,” said Kevin Chase Executive Search Group. “This person should have an inclusive and transparent management style and the ability and desire to lead an organization – and its staff, constituents, and stakeholders – through a dynamic time of transition and renewal. Successful candidates will also have the leadership and visioning skills to identify growth and change opportunities for interACT, particularly in the context of the increased visibility around the intersex community and the systemic barriers faced by many intersex people.”

Candidates must have a minimum of five to seven years of management experience, preferably including non-profit organization leadership as an executive or board member. Also required is a deep personal understanding and lived experience of (or knowledge of and willingness to quickly learn and integrate) the social and legal issues and challenges facing individuals across the spectrum of the intersex community. Prospects should also have a track record of involvement in advocating for, or activism in support of, the rights of intersex and related individuals.

Candidates should have a bachelor’s degree in a related field of study (law, non-profit management, public policy, social sciences, health-related fields, etc.) A law degree, while not required, could be beneficial in this role.

Founded in 2006 as “Advocates for Informed Choice,” interACT: Advocates for Intersex Youth is one of the largest organizations in the world advocating for the rights of intersex individuals. Working remotely, interact has a committed full-time staff of three, three part-time consultants, and a 10-person volunteer board of directors. interACT promotes the bodily autonomy, self-determination, and well-being of intersex people by advocating for changes in laws and policies, raising awareness through media, and supporting young intersex leaders to sustain the movement.

Veteran Recruiters

Kevin Chase Executive Search Group is a national consulting and executive search firm serving mission-based, non-profit organizations in the human services, social justice, healthcare philanthropy, education, and arts and culture sectors. The firm partners with boards, search committees, senior leadership teams and stakeholder groups on critical leadership transitions.

In a career of more than two decades, Mr. Chase has led dozens of executive search and leadership transition engagements for non-profit organizations as well as companies in the finance, technology and professional services sectors. Most of his engagements are for executive director/ CEO, senior development and board positions, though he has also conducted searches for C-level leaders of finance, operations and programs. He has expertise in working with small to mid-sized, mission-driven non-profits, providing consultation and advisory services to the boards and leadership volunteers responsible for governance and organizational development.

Ms. DiFelice joined Kevin Chase Executive Search Group in 2016 as senior associate, bringing more than five years of retained executive search experience. Her search career includes work in the technology, healthcare, and consumer markets in addition to her primary focus in non-profit and higher education. Her broad non-profit search experience cuts across the healthcare, civil rights/social justice, education, and arts and culture sectors.

Related: Kevin Chase Executive Search Group Recruits New Leader for Time Out Youth

Contributed by Scott A. Scanlon, Editor-in-Chief; Dale M. Zupsansky, Managing Editor; and Stephen Sawicki, Managing Editor – Hunt Scanlon Media