Jobplex Strengthens Midwest Healthcare Practice with Acquisition

October 23, 2025 – Jobplex, the Chicago-based partner company of DHR Global, has acquired Healthcare Management Group and appointed Brooke Wedding as managing partner. This strategic partnership strengthens Jobplex’s healthcare services and solutions practice and expands its reach in the Midwest. Based in Columbus, OH, Ms. Wedding has more than 25 years of experience in healthcare recruitment, leadership development, and talent acquisition. “DHR has been focused on expanding our healthcare footprint in the Midwest, and Brooke’s expertise and her firm’s established presence in the region helps fill a critical gap,” said Justin Hirsch, CEO and HR practice group leader at Jobplex. “Brooke is a remarkable addition to our Healthcare Services and Solutions practice and will play a key role in helping our clients secure top healthcare talent in an increasingly complex environment.”

“Brooke brings extensive experience working closely with leading healthcare organizations,” said Peter Blau, managing partner, global healthcare services and solutions at DHR. “She has a deep understanding of the changing talent needs of our healthcare clients and brings an expansive professional network that make her a great asset for our growing healthcare practice.”

Ms. Wedding led Healthcare Management Group for more than nine years and spent nearly five years directing leadership selection and talent acquisition at Phoenix Children’s Hospital. Her background spans in-house and retained healthcare search, giving her a unique perspective on building effective teams and optimizing recruitment strategies, with deep expertise in placing leaders into newly created positions and programmatic roles—particularly for companies expanding into new markets or scaling operations.

“I thrive on building relationships and pipelines that result in strong leadership outcomes,” said Ms. Wedding. “I’m particularly passionate about helping hospital systems identify high-caliber leaders who not only meet technical qualifications but also reflect the organization’s culture and community, because placing the right leader means understanding the environment they’ll serve.”

Jobplex, founded in 1996, is a global talent acquisition solutions company that serves a diverse client base. With three integrated talent solutions, Jobplex helps clients identify, hire, and coach leaders who drive change and lead through complexity. The firm was created to meet the needs of the next generation recruiting market, complementing the senior-level retained executive search services provided by DHR International. In partnership, the two companies are designed to provide a total recruitment solution.

Earlier this year, Jobplex added Gracie Tromanhauser as a partner in the Houston office. Ms. Tromanhauser has more than 10 years of executive search and talent acquisition experience, specializing in the energy industry, with deep expertise in oil, gas, and energy technology.

Ms. Tromanhauser has track record of recruiting top-tier talent for major and independent operators, as well as engineering and construction organizations within the oil and gas industry. Her expertise extends to the energy technology sector, where she collaborated with startups and high-growth companies that focus on drilling optimization, financial tech, climate tech, and sustainability. She has placed professionals in functional areas, such as project services, engineering, and project management within the oil and gas sector, and corporate/commercial roles, including human resources, sales, customer success, marketing and finance, within energy technology. Her placements range from mid-senior level individual contributors to manager/director-level leadership up to vice president.

“Gracie’s expertise and deep energy sector knowledge, combined with her entrepreneurial background and commitment to building strong relationships, makes her a valuable addition to the Jobplex team,” said Mr. Hirsch. “Her expertise will be instrumental in helping our clients secure the talent they need to capitalize on opportunities in this dynamic market.”

“I’m honored to be joining some of the brightest minds and dedicated individuals in the people business,” Ms. Tromanhauser said. “I’m confident that our team has the candor to build meaningful relationships and the expertise to deliver excellence to our clients and job candidates.”

