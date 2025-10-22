On November 13, 2025, Hunt Scanlon Ventures will bring together the executive search industry’s top dealmakers, investors, and advisors at The Harvard Club of New York for Powering Growth Through Precision Dealmaking. The event will explore how strategic partnerships, private equity investments, and mergers are reshaping the future of executive recruiting. As firms navigate an increasingly competitive landscape, the conversation will center on how precision dealmaking can unlock new levels of growth, scale, and enterprise value.

October 22, 2025 – In an era defined by rapid consolidation and strategic reinvention, precision dealmaking has emerged as the driving force behind growth in the executive search industry. As firms navigate shifting market dynamics, many are turning to mergers, acquisitions, and private equity partnerships to expand capabilities, unlock liquidity, and gain competitive advantage. The most forward-thinking leaders are recognizing that sustainable success depends not only on securing capital but on forging relationships that align vision with value creation — partnerships that balance strategic intent with disciplined execution to accelerate growth and build lasting enterprise value.

On November 13, 2025, Hunt Scanlon Ventures is convening top executive search firm leaders, private equity investors, and M&A advisors at The Harvard Club of New York to explore the latest trends shaping dealmaking in the industry. As M&A activity continues to evolve, executive search firms are leveraging acquisitions, capital raises, and private equity partnerships to drive growth and stay competitive in a rapidly shifting market.

If search firm founders are in need of anything right now it is finding the right growth capital partner to help diversify wealth, achieve liquidity, complete a management buyout, or execute mergers and acquisitions. In this insightful presentation, Clint Johnson – president of legal recruiting powerhouse CenterPeak, and Cole Daill – vice president at Main Street Capital, will discuss the formation of their growth capital relationship — and how that partnership has set the stage for rapid growth and expansion at one of the nation’s fastest growing search firms. They will explore how entrepreneurs, business owners, management teams and financial sponsors can work together through minority partnerships to maximize investment potential and generate wealth for owners.

In this special presentation, Kevin D. McVeigh – a well-respected Americas equity research analyst at UBS Securities – will examine how investors, and Wall Street, assess and evaluate executive search firms. His presentation will explore why the sector is ripe for investment – and why merger & acquisition activity is surging across the human capital space. Based on UBS global market intelligence, he will survey the risks and valuation metrics that investors use when appraising investments in the sector. He will also provide his views on the measures that executive search firms can take to stimulate growth, attract capital investments, and foster M&A.

Strategic Acquirer vs. Private Equity Sponsor

There has been a mad rush to acquire or invest in recruitment firms around the globe. From Denver to Dubai to Delhi strategic acquirers have been lining up alongside deep-pocketed private equity firms to plant a stake in the human capital sector – one of the fastest growing areas of professional services. Choosing the right partner is arguably the most important decision a founder or management team can make as they consider transition alternatives and exits. Getting it right is their main objective and depends on many factors, including a firm’s growth stage, its market position, and long-term objectives.

Mega-Deals Point To Shifting Priorities In M&A

Large-cap M&A deals may be fewer in number, but their impact is reshaping industries and redefining leadership needs. A new analysis from S&P Global Market Intelligence shows that August brought two $10 billion-plus transactions, continuing a third quarter trend where strategic, scale-driven deals are driving value. Leo Cummings, an associate at Hunt Scanlon Ventures, examines what this wave of activity means for leadership, talent, and human capital strategy.

In this panel discussion, moderated by Nada Usina, co-founder and CEO of NU Advisory Partners, buyers and sellers who have gone through the M&A process will explore value creation in the context of synergies and operational integration which are important levers for strategic buyers vs. financial sponsors who emphasize cash flow generation and growth potential in an underlying market. The panel includes: Paul Nolan, executive chair at Excel Sports Management; Beth Rustin, co-head of asset management with Jamesbeck ZRG; Manish K Mehta, chairman of Zemantics Ventures; and Larry Dolinko, CEO of Stevenson Search Partners.

M&A in Motion

Executive recruiting is heading into one of the most expansive periods in its history. Demand is growing for new talent solutions just as AI is bringing heightened levels of automation to the sector. This convergence is leading to a surge in cross border M&A activity as search firm leaders here in the U.K. seek strategic or financial partners to bring efficiency, scale, and growth to their businesses. While industry consolidation is not exactly new, the pace at which it is accelerating is something we have not seen before.

Drew Seaman, a managing director at Hunt Scanlon Ventures, will take us inside Hunt Scanlon’s recent slew of M&A deals to review valuation models, deal structure, and investor motivations. He will then outline the steps that founders – and management teams – can take to secure the best pathway to reaching a successful merger, acquisition, strategic partnership, or exit.

Contributed by Scott A. Scanlon, Editor-in-Chief and Dale M. Zupsansky, Executive Editor – Hunt Scanlon Media