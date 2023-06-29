JM Search Recruits CEO for Elliott Aviation

June 29, 2023 – Robert Sargent, Jim McGinley, and Bruce MacLane of JM Search have recruited Dan Edwards as president and chief executive officer of Elliott Aviation, a Moline, IL-based leader in developing and delivering quality aircraft solutions. “Dan is a strong communicator and team builder, bringing to Elliott Aviation a record of proven leadership and accomplishment,” said Bob Calton, co-managing partner of Summit Park, an investor in Elliott and member of the board of directors. “We believe that the company is well positioned for future success under Dan’s leadership.”



An accomplished aerospace executive, Mr. Edwards has led numerous businesses in both government and commercial sectors. His most recent role was as CEO of Triman Industries, a provider of distribution, supply chain, and repair management solutions to the military aftermarket. With an aviation industry career spanning more than 25 years, Mr. Edwards’ tenure includes executive leadership roles at MAG Aerospace, Aviation Technical Services, and Zodiac Aerospace. “His diverse operations and engineering experience in MRO environments makes him ideally suited to lead the Elliott Aviation team,” the company said.

Mr. Edwards served over 23 years in the U.S. Air Force, both in active duty and reserve status as a KC-10 pilot and civil engineer. He graduated from the U.S. Air Force Academy with a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering and later earned his MBA in finance from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

In his new position, Mr. Edwards will place emphasis on setting best in industry customer service levels and growing capacity through productivity and facility enhancements. “I’m thrilled to be joining such a strong leadership team and carrying on the Elliott brand into our 10th decade,” Mr. Edwards said. “These are exciting times for the MRO industry and Elliott Aviation is poised to embark on a strong and sustained growth journey. I look forward to setting new standards in delivering unsurpassed quality and delivery for our legacy and new customers alike.”

Elliott Aviation has been developing and delivering quality aviation solutions to its partners for over 80 years. As one of the longest-standing companies in aviation, Elliott Aviation offers a complete menu of high-quality products and services including aircraft sales (as Elliott Jets), avionics service and installations, aircraft maintenance, accessory repair and overhaul, and paint and interior.

Proven Search Consultants

JM Search is an advisor to CEOs, investors, and boards of directors in recruiting, assessing, and delivering high performance leaders and transformational leadership teams. Its clients include private equity firms and portfolio companies, venture capital-backed businesses, and publicly held companies across North America. Founded in 1980, the JM Search recruiting team brings together former operating and financial executives, investors and experienced search professionals with deep industry specialization, functional expertise, and proven access to talent spanning multiple industry sectors.

Supporting PE Growth & Valuation During Market Volatility

At the start of 2022, boards advised CEOs to take an aggressive approach to growth in all forms: top line revenue, margin expansion, and market share. As the year has unfolded, variables ranging from the war in eastern Europe, divisive mid-term elections in the U.S., inflation, and rising interest rates have created a drag on profitability. Now, the prevailing message is that CEOs must prepare for a potential recessionary slowdown, preserve cash, pull back on anticipated investments, and reduce growth expectations.

As growth, valuation expectations, and exit timing are reset, the conversations business leaders are having with their boards are shifting from balancing growth goals and market share expansion to capital efficiency and maintaining robust EBITDA margins, says JM Search in a new report authored by Chuck Egoville, a partner and a founding member and co-leader of the firm’s technology practice.

Mr. Sargent is one of JM Search’s three original co-founders. He leads the firm’s technology practice, which he launched in 1996. Mr. Sargent began working in the sector by partnering with private equity and venture capital firms investing in the space to help them recruit executive talent. Today, he continues to work closely with financial sponsors to build leadership teams for their portfolio companies, primarily recruiting CEOs, C-level executives, and board directors for growth-stage software and internet businesses. His clients include private equity, growth equity, and venture capital firms like NewSpring Capital, LLR Partners, Lee Equity Partners, and the Riverside Co.

Mr. McGinley joined JM Search 20 years ago and has been instrumental to the firm’s growth. A partner in the firm, he focuses on recruiting CEOs, C-suite executives, and other senior leaders for private equity-backed businesses and publicly traded companies. His clients span the industrial sector, and he leads the firm’s industrial technology practice, where he recruits in segments that include test and measurement, industrial automation, analytical instrumentation, and sensors. Since Jim joined JM Search in 1998, Mr. McGinley has been recruited across many industries, including industrial manufacturing, packaging, food, and consumer products.

Mr. MacLane is a principal at JM Search and a firm’s industrial technology practice member. He has experience running talent acquisition, particularly at the executive officer level, across numerous industries, including aerospace, industrial manufacturing, and consumer products. Prior to JM Search, Mr. MacLane led global talent acquisition for several large companies, including GE Aviation, Newell Brands, and Novelis. He also built and ran the executive recruiting function at The Home Depot.

Contributed by Scott A. Scanlon, Editor-in-Chief; Dale M. Zupsansky, Managing Editor; and Stephen Sawicki, Managing Editor – Hunt Scanlon Media