Acertitude Recruits CFO for AIS Global

June 29, 2023 – Executive search firm Acertitude has recruited Mary Heitmann as the new chief financial officer of AIS Global (AISG) in Coeur d’Alene, ID. The search was completed by Acertitude’s industrial practice and co-led by Kevin O’Neill, co-founder and managing partner, and Dan Staats, principal. The search was completed in 85 days. “Mary’s blend of excellent financial expertise, industry acumen, and private equity knowledge will, no doubt, allow her to deliver value creation across the enterprise,” said Mr. O’Neill. “We look forward to continuing our strong partnership with KPS and advising AISG as they continue to drive growth and increase profitability.”

Ms. Heitmann is a growth-oriented CFO with over 20 years of financial leadership experience with various PE-backed and industrial companies. She brings strengths in P/L management, M&A, reorganization, and general financial management to the table. Ms. Heitmann also has a track record of developing world-class finance and operational teams and centralizing finance functions. Prior to joining AISG, she was CFO of PE-backed automation machinery manufacturing company MiQ Partners. Ms. Heitmann has also held financial leadership roles with Cosasco, Infinite Electronics, Smiths Group, and others.

Mr. Staats has nearly 10 years of experience recruiting board members and executives for private equity-backed companies and investors. Before joining Acertitude, he spent over three years in Korn Ferry’s private equity and healthcare practices. There, he conducted similar searches for BODs, CEOs, and C-level executives, investment professionals, and operating partners.

Founded in 2015, Acertitude specializes in recruiting CEO, C-suite, and executive talent in the consumer, financial, healthcare and life sciences, industrial, private equity, professional services, and technology sectors. Its consultants work from offices in Boston; Dallas; Miami; London; New York; Philadelphia; Providence, RI; Raleigh, NC; Shanghai; and Washington, D.C.

Recent Recognition

Acertitude was recently recognized as one of the fastest growing companies in Rhode Island by Providence Business News. “Growing a business is all about people. Our clients – CEOs, private equity executives, board members, and leaders – all seek the best to solve hard problems standing in the way of scaling, restructuring, and transforming their businesses,” said Mr. O’Neill. “We are incredibly proud of our team for answering that call consistently. This is our third year receiving this award and this distinction belongs to our team. The energy, care, and intellect they put into their work has helped Acertitude and our clients thrive.”

Amidst the varied market conditions of the past few years, the firm has continued its meteoric rise with 107 percent revenue growth from 2019 through 2021. “A huge thank you also goes to our clients for their loyalty and partnership, for valuing our seat at the table, which makes this work possible and meaningful,” said Mr. O’Neill. “We are excited to bring our clients expanded offerings in private equity pre-deal services and executive assessment in addition to our best-in-class executive search. We are excited to continue to grow our team to meet the crucial need for good leadership across industries today.”

Contributed by Scott A. Scanlon, Editor-in-Chief; Dale M. Zupsansky, Managing Editor; and Stephen Sawicki, Managing Editor – Hunt Scanlon Media