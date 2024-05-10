Ichor Leadership Search Recruits CEO for OSPRI

May 10, 2024 – New Zealand-based executive recruiting firm Ichor Leadership Search has assisted in the recruitment of Sam McIvor as the new CEO of OSPRI. “OSPRI is thrilled to welcome Sam,” said Paul Reynolds, board chair. “Sam will bring extensive practical and strategic experience and a deep understanding of the agricultural sector to drive OSPRI forward and deliver value to our shareholders, stakeholders and the farming community.” Mr. Mclvor will be joining OSPRI in August 2024, stepping down from his role of the last eight years as CEO at Beef + Lamb and New Zealand and New Zealand Meat Board.

Steve Stuart will step down on May 31st, and an acting CEO will be appointed to ensure a seamless transition through to August when Mr. Mclvor will begin his tenure.

Mr. Mclvor is a highly experienced chief executive who has worked at livestock and meat industry bodies. He brings a history of strong performance across various facets of the productive sector. With a primary industry career that spans on-farm activity through to processing and retail, his first CEO position was at New Zealand Pork, followed by Preston Corp Ltd. He subsequently was group general manager – farm operations at OSPRI, before returning to Beef + Lamb NZ.

“I am honored to be appointed as the chief executive officer of OSPRI,” said Mr. McIvor. “I am passionate about the work OSPRI does to support New Zealand’s primary industries, and I am committed to driving its mission forward with determination and innovation.”

Related: Ichor Leadership Search Recruits CEO for Sport New Zealand

“We wish Sam well as he commences his new role at the beginning of August,” Ichor Leadership Search said.

Serving New Zealand

Led by Grant Pryde and Guy Brew, Ichor Leadership Search draws on nearly 45 years of market insight and judgement, relationships and networks. Its principal focus is on chief executive, senior leadership/ C-level, strategic specialist and governance search engagements.

Mr. Pryde provides advice to boards and CEOs – whether it applies to national and international executive searches or complex projects that build senior leadership teams. He began his working life in the human resources and training and development arenas, before moving into management positions in the IT sector.

Mr. Brew has experience in recruiting for senior roles at executive management levels in Asia, New Zealand and the U.K. He has a decade of experience in banking and financial services, with roles in trading, risk management and portfolio management.

Recent Work

Ichor also recently placed Eliot Forbes as the new CEO of the Racing Integrity. Dr Forbes, a qualified veterinarian, is an accomplished racing executive with over 25 years of racing administration and wagering experience across Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. He previously served as the Veterinary Steward for the Emirates Racing Authority, overseeing the welfare and equine integrity arrangements for six Dubai World Cups.

In addition, Ichor has recruited Ankit Sharma as CEO of the Registered Master Builders Association. Mr. Sharma, who has been the organization’s chief operating officer and recently, acting CEO, was appointed following a robust search that produced a strong group of shortlisted candidates for the board to consider. Ichor originally led the search that saw Mr. Sharma appointed as Master Builder’s COO in 2022. He held accountability for operational delivery, the Membership Services function, and Master Build Services (MBS), the organization’s guarantee business.

Related: A Look at How to Attract and Retain Gen Z Talent

Contributed by Scott A. Scanlon, Editor-in-Chief; Dale M. Zupsansky, Executive Editor; Lily Fauver, Senior Editor – Hunt Scanlon Media