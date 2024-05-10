QuantumWork Advisory Acquires KatThree

May 10, 2024 – QuantumWork Advisory, a provider of workforce advisory and transformation services, has acquired KatThree, a workforce management advisory company based in Amsterdam. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. “We are thrilled to welcome KatThree to the QuantumWork Advisory family,” said Andrew Grant, managing partner of QuantumWork Advisory. “Their expertise and experience blends creativity, practicality, and provability will greatly benefit our clients and further strengthen our position as a global leader in workforce advisory services.”

This strategic acquisition will enhance QuantumWork Advisory’s ability to provide comprehensive solutions for workforce acquisition, management, and operations with a focus on extended workforce to clients worldwide.

The KatThree team brings experience in the areas of supply chain strategy, AI and automation, and talent acquisition. “We are excited to join forces with QuantumWork Advisory,” said KatThree’s partner, Graeme Robertson. “Together, we will be able to offer our clients a more comprehensive and innovative approach to managing their extended workforce.”

The KatThree brand is in the process of transitioning into the QuantumWork Advisory brand. “We are committed to providing the same high-quality consulting services that KatThree clients have come to know and trust,” said Mr. Robertson. “Now, as part of QuantumWork Advisory, we will be able to offer even more solutions and support for their workforce needs.”

“This acquisition marks an exciting new chapter for both QuantumWork Advisory and KatThree,” said Mr. Grant. “With a shared commitment to helping clients optimize their workforce strategies, this partnership will bring even more value and expertise to the table. “We are looking forward to the future and the opportunities this acquisition will bring. Together, we will continue to drive innovation and transformation in the workforce management industry.”

Part of the Allegis Group, QuantumWork Advisory helps global organizations create agile, productive workforces powered by the latest intuitive AI cloud applications. It is a specialized global workforce consulting firm combining deep domain and WorkTech expertise.

Recent M&A Activity

Acquisitions and consolidations continue to make news in the recruiting industry, with a number of notable purchases in recent months. Here is a sampling from the Hunt Scanlon Media archives:

Hudson RPO, a global total talent solutions company owned by Old Greenwich, Conn.-based recruiting firm Hudson Global Inc., has acquired Striver, a Dubai-based executive search firm. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. “With the new acquisition of Striver in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Hudson RPO is strongly equipped to partner with new and existing clients for their senior talent acquisition needs in the rapidly growing Middle East region,” the company said. “We are pleased to continue to expand and enhance our offering in the executive search space,” said Jake Zabkowicz, global CEO of Hudson. “This furthers our ability to become and remain a core strategic partner for our clients as we assist them in putting the right people in place at all levels of their organizations to develop and execute a winning business strategy.”

ZRG, a global talent advisory firm and portfolio company of RFE Investment Partners, has acquired Ignata Finance Group, a U.K.-based executive search & finance recruitment and interim placement business. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. “Partnering with Ignata will enable our European growth strategy both in private equity but across our shared global customers, especially in the U.K.,” said Larry Hartmann, CEO of ZRG. “Adding Ignata to the family of ZRG companies puts us another step closer to true global talent advisory.” Founded in 2017, Ignata partners with VC, PE, and listed organizations seeking chief financial officers and their teams. “We continue our commitment to build a world-class business, employing passionate consultants that are experts in their fields. The partnership with ZRG marks a pivotal moment in our global expansion,” said Ben Searls, founder of Ignata. “By joining forces with ZRG, we are not only enhancing our C-suite capabilities but also broadening our reach internationally.”

Paris-headquartered search firm Alexander Hughes has acquired Chicago-based DSML Executive Search. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. “The move marks a significant milestone in Alexander Hughes’ global growth strategy, positioning the firm as the global executive search and leadership firm of choice for businesses and corporations worldwide,” the search firm said. “The acquisition includes two new offices, one in Chicago and one in Boston.” In addition, Alexander Hughes will retain Myriam Le Cannellier, co-founder and director of DSML Executive Search, who becomes the managing partner of Alexander Hughes USA, and her team of experienced executive search professionals. “This acquisition marks a pivotal moment for our group,” said Julien Rozet, CEO of Alexander Hughes. “We are very proud to strengthen our presence in the U.S. and to have Myriam Le Cannellier and her team at the helm. Her expertise aligns perfectly with our commitment to deliver the highest standard of executive search and leadership advisory services globally.”

The Elevate Sports Ventures agency has acquired SRI and launched Elevate Talent, a new executive search and global talent advisory practice. The new firm will recruit senior leaders across sports, entertainment, media, lifestyle, technology, and gaming. Elevate is led by Al Guido, who also serves as president of the NFL’s San Francisco 49ers. Jim Chaplin, formerly CEO of SRI, will become global president of Elevate Talent. In his 14 years at the helm of SRI, Mr. Chaplin and his management team have spearheaded the firm’s transformation from a U.K.-based sports specialist firm to a global company in the executive search space, helping organizations with board structure, governance, and C-suite issues with talent and advisory solutions. “For the team at SRI, becoming part of Elevate feels like a perfect match,” said Mr. Chaplin. “We share a foundation in the world of sports and have used that particular vantage point to deliver for clients across a wide range of consumer-facing sectors. Our common experience, aligned to a rigorous, data-driven approach, gives us the tools to set organizations up for success.”

Related: Hunt Scanlon Media Launches M&A Advisory Service for Recruiters

Contributed by Scott A. Scanlon, Editor-in-Chief; Dale M. Zupsansky, Executive Editor; Lily Fauver, Senior Editor – Hunt Scanlon Media