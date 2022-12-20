Hunt Club and Parentaly Partner to Help Companies Adopt Equitable Parental Leave Programs

December 20, 2022 – Chicago-headquartered referral recruiting service Hunt Club has formed a strategic partnership with Parentaly, a start-up helping companies large and small turn parental leave into a competitive advantage.

Hunt Club and Parentaly are joining forces to help companies attract and retain talent through actionable initiatives, such as more thoughtful parental leave programs. The companies pointed out that more than 30 percent of Hunt Club’s customers have asked for ideas on differentiated parental leave solutions. “Demand for Parentaly is skyrocketing, and they are currently working with many of the biggest brands in tech and consumer such as Zoom, Best Buy, Snap, Ro, Handshake, Alma, Hunt Club, and a list of other organizations,” they said.

Hunt Club and Parentaly said are both committed to helping companies secure a competitive edge in creating desirable and equitable work environments for parents. Through their partnership, Hunt Club’s customers will gain direct access to Parentaly, driving the adoption of parental leave programs that meet the expectations of families across the U.S.

“Parentaly is paving the way in helping organizations acknowledge and prioritize the essential need for better parental leave programs,” said Nick Cromydas, CEO and co-founder of Hunt Club. “Their mission aligns with the work we do at Hunt Club every day, to solve the next generation of talent challenges. Legacy companies who don’t rethink the benefits they offer their talent are going to be lapped by those proactively introducing new ways to improve the life of their team.”

“Parentaly solves a very direct problem with our customer base – and a much broader barrier to scaling businesses,” said Mr. Cromydas. “We are thrilled to work with Parentaly to help parents in the workforce acclimate to the dramatic life change that happens when you welcome your new little one to the world.”

Parentaly offers effective step-by-step strategies and standardized programs to help employers and their employees successfully ensure business continuity. “At our core, we are transforming what is normally considered a disruptive event into a powerful moment for both the business and the careers of the working parent,” said Allison Whalen, co-founder and CEO of Parentaly. “The stories of success are incredible – our alumni are using the forcing function of their parental leave to accelerate business milestones, cut out unnecessary work, and return from parental leave in much more motivating and satisfying roles – all while strengthening the underlying business.”

Parentaly provides a cohesive and scalable solution that seamlessly blends one-on-one and group coaching with proprietary content to make sure parents can prepare for leave, and get integrated back into the workplace when they return to work. Their curriculum is delivered via a custom dashboard that includes planning templates, modules, best practices, and resources related to home, career, and productivity. The programs are designed to minimize the stress and potential career regression for the employee while helping to support the company’s internal transition teams as well.

An Influencer Network

Hunt Club is a referral recruiting service that leverages technology and a front-end automation process to help land passive candidates. The firm leverages a network of connected influencers, which include executives, entrepreneurs, subject matter experts and connectors, to refer for roles. Hunt Club has completed over 200 searches across functions, industries, and experience levels in the past 12 months. Notable clients include Dollar Shave Club, Bellhops, Proctor & Gamble, Wilson Sporting Goods, and Trunk Club, among others. Hunt Club also works with high-growth start-ups, unicorns, and companies looking to build teams including gopuff, Typeform, G2, Nerdy, Dollar Shave Club, Terminus and Oak Street Health.

