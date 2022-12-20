JDG Associates Tapped by the Andrews Federal Credit Union to Fill VP of IT Security Role

December 20, 2022 – Rockville, MD-based executive search firm JDG Associates has been retained by the Andrews Federal Credit Union to lead its search for a vice president of IT security.

Andrews Federal is seeking an inspiring, transformational leader who will be responsible for evolving and driving its security strategy across corporate systems, networks, branches, and third-party SaaS applications to safely serve its members around the world, said JDG Associates. Reporting to the CIO, the VP of IT security will partner with senior leadership across Andrews Federal to gain alignment and drive forward a strategy and operating model for the Security program. This will involve identifying and acquiring the key personnel, processes, and technologies best suited to improve Andrews Federal’s security posture.

The credit union wants candidates with 10-plus years of security experience and three-plus years of senior leadership experience as VP, IT security or CISO; strong preference given to those with experience in high growth companies. Candidates should have demonstrated ability in a combination of risk management, information security, and engineering roles. They must have the ability to identify, attract, hire, develop, and retain the best security professionals needed to staff a world class organization and ensure Andrews Federal has the vision, plan, support, and culture in place to deliver significant impact.

Candidates should also have proven experience as a business-focused, change-driven, credible leader in a fast-growing business. Expertise in understanding sophisticated technology and applying it in a practical way to build solutions is also required.

Responsibilities for this role with Andrews Federal include:

Collaborating with the CIO and partnering with executives and their direct leadership teams to build robust security roadmaps and plans.

Championing security practices and major security and compliance initiatives.

Building and inspiring a highly skilled and diverse security team.

Working closely with enterprise risk management to create quarterly, annual, and long-term security and risk management goals, articulate strategies, define metrics, and provide necessary updates to executive leadership.

Partnering with business unit leadership for the development, planning, and execution of major security initiatives.

Developing and maintaining an asset prioritization program according to an asset’s risk and business impact.

Since 1948, Andrews Federal Credit Union has been supporting military members and their families. With more than 140,000 members and assets exceeding $2.4 billion, the credit union has branches across the DMV, New Jersey as well as Germany, Belgium, and the Netherlands. For decades, Andrews Federal has provided high-quality financial products to members worldwide with a passion for service, safety, and soundness. The credit union’s stated mission is to deliver innovative products and world-class service to help its global membership realize their financial aspirations.

Veteran Search Consultants

JDG Associates has been providing executive recruitment services to Fortune 1000 corporations; associations and non-profits; federal, state, and local governments; research and consulting firms; and defense contractors since 1973. The firm’s research-intensive process and personal approach have resulted in more than 4,000 senior-level searches across a broad spectrum of industries and disciplines in the Washington, D.C. region and nationally.

JDG Associates Recruits Chief Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Officer for the American Veterinary Medical Association

JDG Associates has assisted in the recruitment of Latonia Craig as the first chief diversity, equity and inclusion officer for the American Veterinary Medical Association (AVMA). “As one of the largest and most influential veterinary associations in the world, the AVMA has a unique opportunity to increase DEI across our profession, and that is a role and responsibility that our organization has embraced,” said Jose Arce, president. “We need a chief DEI officer who can lead, inspire and work collaboratively with key stakeholders, and Dr. Craig’s breadth of experience and extensive work with veterinary medical education make her the perfect choice.”

Darren DeGioia serves as president of JDG. He conducts senior-level search assignments for research and consulting organizations as well as the public sector. His areas of expertise include information technology, accounting and finance, the quantitative sciences, operations / general management, marketing, and communications. Prior to joining JDG, Mr. DeGioia spent four years in the hospitality industry with the Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts and Sheraton Hotels.

Contributed by Scott A. Scanlon, Editor-in-Chief; Dale M. Zupsansky, Managing Editor; and Stephen Sawicki, Managing Editor – Hunt Scanlon Media