HARTZ Search Seeks CEO for University Medical Center New Orleans

June 17, 2022 – Healthcare is among the most rapidly growing employment fields, according to analysts at Hunt Scanlon Media, which tracks trends in the executive search and leadership solutions space. So it is that the need for recruiting firms to deliver top-drawer leaders throughout the sector has only grown.

Charlotte, NC-based HARTZ Search was recently enlisted by the University Medical Center New Orleans, an LCMC Health hospital, to lead its search for a new CEO. The CEO will lead the organization in the creation of a culture, which has at its core the highest level of commitment to quality outcomes, patient experience, employee engagement, operational discipline, financial stewardship, accountability, and pride. Together the CEO and administrative council will lead University Medical Center to achieve operational excellence and sustainable financial performance, according to Hartz Search.

The CEO must be a change agent and coalition builder to engage LSU and Tulane faculty physicians as partners in clinical and operational excellence. The future CEO will develop and implement a strategic vision and plan for University Medical Center to position itself as a regional provider of choice known for clinical, academic, and research excellence, while staying true to its mission and vision. “The CEO will engage and partner with LSU and Tulane leadership in the delivery of the highest quality clinical care and medical education,” Hartz Search said. “This person will serve as brand ambassador and will lead strategy and operations of University Medical Center and collaboratively engage, entrust, and inspire its administrative council to lead the organization in their respective areas of responsibility.”

Candidates should have an understanding of resident and medical student education, academic research, and clinical trials. They must have significant experience at a senior executive leadership level within a hospital or healthcare system; academic medical center/teaching hospital, and/or healthcare system. In addition, candidates are required to have experience in managing boards and academic relationships. They must also be confident and comfortable with senior leaders in academics, healthcare, and business.

University Medical Center is an academic medical center with a 446-licensed bed, Level I Trauma Center. It is affiliated with LSU Health New Orleans and Tulane University School of Medicine. The $1.1 billion hospital opened in 2015.

Specialist Recruiters

Established in 2017, HARTZ Search is an executive search firm that focuses on the healthcare and higher education sectors. In addition to its headquarters in Charlotte, the firm has regional offices in Dallas and San Diego, CA.

Mike Hartz is president and CEO of the firm. His diverse background in executive and physician search has given him unique experience in working with executives and physicians within the healthcare and higher education industries. During his 15 years in executive search, he has recruited over 200 executives and physicians nationwide. Mr. Hartz has used his background in customer service and business operations as well as his knowledge of national healthcare market trends in recruitment, practice management, and physician services to solidify his track record in recruiting for healthcare systems, facilities, and physician practices ranging in size from small rural to large medical centers.

Healthcare Sector

“I think we will continue to see additional consolidation of systems, M&A activity and hospitals looking to recover from their losses,” Mr. Hartz said. “On the positive side, I think we have seen more collaboration between systems, payors, physicians, GPOs, and competitors during this time to ensure their patients, employees and communities had testing sites available, access to PPE, working hard to reach underserved populations than in recent past. I think we will see organizations working hard to improve messaging to patients, employees and communities and an increased interest in emergency/ disaster preparedness, multiple lines of supply chain, and increased need/ demand for analytics and ways to share the information securely.”

Mr. Hartz said that leaders who understand and demonstrate agility in their decision-making, building teams, leading change, and transparent communication during challenging times will be the clear winners. “I think a visible leader that can inspire continuous improvement, accountability, empathy, dignity, and respect for all wins. A leader that engages all stakeholders to take ownership in the vision of the organization will be highly successful during today’s business climate.”

Contributed by Scott A. Scanlon, Editor-in-Chief; Dale M. Zupsansky, Managing Editor; and Stephen Sawicki, Managing Editor – Hunt Scanlon Media