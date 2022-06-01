Harris Search Associates Seeks CHRO for Cuyahoga Community College

June 1, 2022 – Dublin, OH-based executive recruitment firm Harris Search Associates has been selected to help find the next vice president and chief human resource officer of Cuyahoga Community College (Tri-C) in Cleveland. Search firm founder and managing partner Jeffrey G. Harris is leading the assignment. Tri-C is seeking a collaborative and visionary leader with the experience and ability to intentionally and proactively guide human resources functions to support the College’s mission, vision, and strategic initiatives, said Harris Search Associates. The CHRO reports directly to the executive vice president of administration and finance.

Tri-C’s CHRO will be charged with providing strategic direction of HR functions including talent acquisition, total rewards, health and well-being, labor and employee relations, talent, and organizational development, and HRIS. Central to the role will be planning, developing, implementing, and evaluating comprehensive HR policies, objectives, and initiatives within a multi-campus college environment.

A Vital Position

Other responsibilities of the role include: ensuring organizational compliance with current and applicable labor laws; monitoring and advising on workforce, recruitment and benefit trends in an ever-changing, dynamic environment; driving improvements to provide efficient, effective, and compliant HR services; and leading, supporting, and mentoring a team of HR professionals.

Cultivating and fostering positive working relationships with bargaining unit leaders is a critical aspect of the job, said Harris Search Associates. The CHRO will also be expected to lead succession planning and talent development strategies, identifying critical roles and preparing potential talent and pipelines via mentoring and training.

Candidates should demonstrate the knowledge, skills, and abilities of an accomplished CHRO: comprehensive knowledge of HR theories, concepts, and practices and the ability to apply them in complex, difficult, and/or unprecedented situations; knowledge of current and applicable federal and state labor laws; the ability to independently set goals and determine best courses of action to achieve desired results; and the ability to think strategically.

Key Qualifications

A bachelor’s degree in human resources, business, or a related field is among the qualifications for the role, though significant related experience may substitute for education. The position calls for a minimum 10 years of progressively responsible leadership experience in developing, administering and evaluating HR policies and programs. Demonstrated experience forecasting, planning, maintaining, preparing, and monitoring a business area’s budget is also required.

Prospects should have demonstrated experience hiring, training, developing, scheduling, supervising, and managing employees’ work performance, said the search firm. Demonstrated experience developing effective strategies and making informed decisions with broad and significant implications on the management and operations of a division or equivalent business area is also expected.

Navigating the Insular World of Academic Recruiting

Passionate about higher education, recruiters for the academic sector face a range of challenges than those in other areas are unlikely to see, says Shawn M. Hartman, of Washington, D.C.-based Academic Search. Widespread input from across an institution’s community, lengthier searches and state sunshine laws are just some of the issues that executive recruiters working for institutions of higher learning must deftly navigate.

Founded in 1963 as Ohio’s first and largest community college, Tri-C serves more than 50,000 credit and noncredit students each year and continues to offer the lowest tuition in Ohio. The college offers more than 200 career and technical programs and is a leading community partner in Greater Cleveland. In addition to Cleveland, Tri-C has campuses and locations in Highland Hills, Parma, Parma Heights, Westlake, Brunswick, Euclid, and Warrensville Heights.

An IIC Partners Member Firm

Harris Search Associates, an IIC Partners member firm, is a leading global higher education executive search and board advisory consulting firm with 44 offices in 33 countries worldwide. The firm’s higher education executive search practice is focused on identifying and attracting leaders to support the growth of clients in the areas of research, science, engineering, academic medicine, and healthcare enterprises. Clients include leading universities, research parks, institutes, academic medical centers, and healthcare organizations driving global innovation and discovery. Founded in 1997, Harris Search Associates was modeled after the first premier management consulting firms, In addition to its Ohio headquarters, the firm has regional offices in San Francisco and Dallas.

Mr. Harris leads the firm’s higher education, academic medicine, and healthcare administration practices. Prior to establishing the firm in 1997, Mr. Harris worked five years for a leading retained executive search firm where he concentrated on senior assignments on behalf of leading engineering, research, and health sciences clients. He is the global leader of the IIC Partners higher education/academic medicine practice, and from 2010 to 2013, was appointed to the board of IIC Partners as vice-chair for the Americas.

Recent clients include Michigan State University, Purdue University, Indiana University, Massachusetts Institute of Technology Lincoln Laboratory, Medical College of Wisconsin, University at Buffalo, Vanderbilt University, Oakland University, University of South Florida, University of Nebraska, Vanderbilt University, Kansas State University, University of North Dakota, University of South Dakota, University of Nebraska Medical Center, Dayton Children’s Hospital, Meharry Medical College, and Oregon Health & Science University.

