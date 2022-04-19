Frederickson Partners Recruits Chief People Officer for Cartiga

April 19, 2022 – Talent acquisition strategies at many large companies have become as complex as their balance sheets. And while chief human resource officers play a vital role in overseeing an organization’s broad-based workforce, the chief people officer typically goes beyond overseeing its people policies. The focus instead is on building talent as a key competitive advantage, with more emphasis on culture, which includes values, ethics, and mission.

As companies look to build internal brand awareness and set their sights more on establishing and driving their own unique cultures, CPOs are coming more into vogue. Global HR search firm Frederickson Partners has assisted in the recruitment of Terry Pauzer as executive vice president and chief people officer for Cartiga, a company that helps law firms and their clients with financial, technology, and data services.

Ms. Pauzer has over 20 years of HR experience and joins the company from 1010data, where she recently served as CPO. Before that, she worked at AGT International as global vice president of HR and organizational development. Her earlier roles included VP of people strategy and operations at CGI, and VP of U.S. resource management and operations at Fujitsu Consulting. Ms. Pauzer is also a founding member at Chief, a private network focused on connecting and supporting exceptional female leaders, and she is also a strategic HR advisor for GoCoach.

In her position with Cartiga, Ms. Pauzer will oversee all human capital functions including workforce planning, talent management, performance management, total rewards, talent acquisition, learning and development, diversity and inclusion, and human resources operations. She will lead the development of the strategic people function at Cartiga, while fostering a productive and unified team spirit as the company continues to grow. Reporting to the company’s CEO, Charles Platt, Ms. Pauzer will work with company leaders and key stakeholders to develop and build the model for HR going forward.

Cartiga has deep experience and expertise in providing funding to law firms and their clients and is developing new marketing and data-driven solutions that will help law firms build stronger, more profitable businesses and maximize outcomes for clients.

Veteran HR Consultants

Founded in 1995, Frederickson Partners has completed over 2,500 HR executive searches and HR consulting engagements, according to the firm, maintaining relationships with more than 10,000 rising and established HR executives worldwide. Specializing in the placement of chief human resources officers/ chief people officers and their teams for high-growth employers, the firm also provides HR strategy, consulting, and thought leadership.

Based in Menlo Park, CA, the search firm is deeply rooted in the technology sector, with experience in biotech, clean energy, cloud and data storage, E-commerce, fintech, gaming, hardware, IoT, media, semiconductors, and telecommunications. Clients include Alphabet, Creative Artists Agency (CAA), Gartner, Gilead, Intel, Pinterest, Qualtrics, Roche, ServiceNow, StockX, The Nature Conservancy, Twitter, Uber, and Workday.

Frederickson Partners Places Chief People Officer at Mitratech

Frederickson Partners has placed Rene Barreda as chief people officer of Mitratech, a provider of legal, compliance and HR software. Mr. Barreda brings over 25 years of human resources leadership experience to Mitratech. He was most recently chief people and legal officer at Corel Corp., where he led both people and legal practices globally.

Valerie Frederickson, the search firm’s founder and CEO, has helped hundreds of companies during the past 20-plus years build and improve their human resources organizations. HR executives and C-level executives often seek her guidance and counsel when reorganizing their HR functions. Ms. Frederickson has conducted confidential, replacement, and upgrade searches of HR executives, and placed heads of HR at companies such as C3 IoT, GE, Genentech, Mozilla, Qualtrics, and hundreds more.

New Service to Help Mission-Based Organizations

Frederickson Partners launched a new service to help mission-based organizations better gain access to top HR executive talent. Mission-based firms, which include philanthropic foundations, hospitals, schools, non-governmental organizations, and other not-for-profit organizations, will benefit from Frederickson’s HR advisory services and its ability to recruit human resource executives who have the expertise to develop competitive strategies for recruiting and retaining talent, the firm noted.

“What’s unique about mission-based organizations is the passion and purpose that drive their employees,” said Tom Wilson, managing partner and director of mission-based services at Frederickson Partners. “The COVID-19 pandemic and economic downturn made clearer than ever the vital role these organizations play in the community to solve critical issues such as hunger, racism and global warming. Like any organization, they need superior HR leadership to attract skilled talent and to retain and motivate people. We’re seeing more tech and consumer services human resource executives taking roles at these organizations as an opportunity to find meaning in their own lives and to give back.”

“Our new service matches mission-based organizations requiring leadership and guidance with the right experienced HR executives,” said Ms. Frederickson. “We aim to help organizations fulfill their missions by elevating their HR function, and therefore their people.”

