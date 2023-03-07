Frederickson Partners Fill Top HR Post for Academy of Art University

March 7, 2023 – Executive recruiters are in hot pursuit of chief human resource officers and other senior-level HR leaders across the nation. Why such pent-up demand for top flight HR experts? Corporate leaders want HR leaders who are sophisticated, proactive, and strategic-minded, with strong business savvy to drive their people capabilities like they would a P&L, according to executive recruiters. CEOs, in particular, want their HR leaders to proactively recommend a host of forward-thinking initiatives that will provide a competitive advantage. Global HR search firm Frederickson Partners recently assisted in the recruitment of Ramin Daoud as vice president of human resources for Academy of Art University.

Ms. Daoud joins the organization from the San Francisco Opera, where she served as HR director. There she was responsible for management of the HR department to enhance the organization’s strategic mission, vision and values, and the retention and development of employees.

Previously, Ms. Daoud worked at TeamHealth as director of HR, leading all HR strategic and business initiatives in the West Group. She holds an MBA degree from the University of Phoenix and a bachelor’s degree in industrial psychology from California State University.

Related: Frederickson Partners Recruits Equity, Inclusion and Diversity Leader for Western Digital

Since 1929, artists and designers have called the Academy of Art University their home. Founded in San Francisco and family owned, it is one of the largest private, accredited art and design schools in the nation. The Academy of Art University describes itself as “first and foremost a professional school—a specialized place that helps you master your craft as you prepare for professional roles as artists and designers.”

Veteran HR Consultants

Founded in 1995, Frederickson Partners has completed over 2,500 HR executive searches and HR consulting engagements, according to the firm, maintaining relationships with more than 10,000 rising and established HR executives worldwide. Specializing in the placement of chief human resources officers/ chief people officers and their teams for high-growth employers, the firm also provides HR strategy, consulting, and thought leadership.

Based in Menlo Park, CA, the search firm is deeply rooted in the technology sector, with experience in biotech, clean energy, cloud and data storage, E-commerce, fintech, gaming, hardware, IoT, media, semiconductors, and telecommunications. Clients include Alphabet, Creative Artists Agency (CAA), Gartner, Gilead, Intel, Pinterest, Qualtrics, Roche, ServiceNow, StockX, The Nature Conservancy, Twitter, Uber, and Workday.

Frederickson Partners Recruits Chief People Officer for Second Harvest of Silicon Valley

Frederickson Partners recently assisted in the recruitment of Marcus Bryant as chief people and inclusion officer for Second Harvest of Silicon Valley in San Jose, CA. “Welcoming an experienced DEI leader into this new role reinforces Second Harvest’s commitment to foster authentic and meaningful growth in equity and inclusion both internally and externally,” said Leslie Bacho, CEO of Second Harvest. “This work is critical to our long-term goals and the pursuit of our mission. We’re excited to have Marcus’ partnership and expertise on our journey.”

Valerie Frederickson, the search firm’s founder and CEO, has helped hundreds of companies during the past 20-plus years build and improve their human resources organizations. HR executives and C-level executives often seek her guidance and counsel when reorganizing their HR functions. Ms. Frederickson has conducted confidential, replacement, and upgrade searches of HR executives, and placed heads of HR at companies such as C3 IoT, GE, Genentech, Mozilla, Qualtrics, and hundreds more.

Recently Acquired

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co., one of the world’s largest consulting and risk management companies, recently acquired Frederickson Partners. “Frederickson Partners will expand Gallagher’s executive search capabilities across all industries and offers us significant opportunities for collaboration and growth,” said J. Patrick Gallagher Jr., chairman, president and CEO. “I am very excited to welcome Valerie and her team to our growing, global company.”

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co., a global insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting services firm, is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL. The company has operations in 49 countries and offers client-service capabilities in more than 150 countries around the world through a network of correspondent brokers and consultants.

Related: Frederickson Partners Recruits Chief People Officer for Cupertino Electric

Contributed by Scott A. Scanlon, Editor-in-Chief; Dale M. Zupsansky, Managing Editor; and Stephen Sawicki, Managing Editor – Hunt Scanlon Media