FPC Peachtree, GA, Launched

September 22, 2023 – F-O-R-T-U-N-E Personnel Consultants (FPC National), a nationwide network of over 60 franchised executive recruitment offices, has opened FPC Peachtree, GA. Owned and led by Daniel Singer, FPC Peachtree will specialize in finance, accounting, and technology placements. “We are incredibly excited that Daniel has decided to open his office within the FPC family,” said Jeff Herzog, president of FFC, the franchisor of FPC. “His education and experience in finance and technology implementation and his partnership with David, who has over 30 years in executive recruiting, positions FPC Peachtree for a promising future.”

Mr. Singer will lead the firm and its projects, including custom talent acquisition, talent pipeline assessment and management, hiring process evaluation, process mapping, and succession planning. Prior to joining FPC, he spent over a decade in some of the largest professional services networks, providing business and technology consulting services across the U.S. Most recently, at PricewaterhouseCoopers, he focused on delivering sustainable outcomes for his clients and improved business functions and processes across various facets of the organization. His career with consulting clients, communities, and colleagues began at Accenture, where he helped electric, gas, and water utilities enable transformation for value and new growth.

“I am excited to join the FPC family and bring my experience to FPC Peachtree,” said Mr. Singer. “With a network of high-quality talent and tenured business experience, I look forward to accelerating hypergrowth organizations and empowering professionals to develop and sustain strong and meaningful relationships. The tradition that follows a family through generations is exceptionally powerful, and this is the start of something meaningful, both for our family and FPC.”

Previous Launches

In June, FPC launched FPC of Farmington Hills, MI. This office is owned and operated by Jim Larsen, a seasoned executive in the automotive industry with a strong background in sales and engineering. FPC of Farmington Hills will specialize in placing professionals within the automotive industry focusing on engineering, sales, and program management positions. Mr. Larsen leads the office’s projects, which include custom talent acquisition, talent pipeline management, hiring process evaluation, process mapping, and succession planning.

Mr. Larsen is a graduate of Eastern Michigan University. Most recently, he was a business unit manager for Hana Automotive. Mr. Larsen has held leadership positions at renowned companies such as LeddarTech, Mobis North America, Alps Electric, and Methode Electronics.

In March, FPC opened FPC of Quad Cities, IA. Owned by Emily Strang, FPC of Quad Cities specializes in placing mid-to-senior level supply chain professionals in various manufacturing environments. “We are very excited to have Emily join FPC,” said Mr. Herzog. “Her past leadership experience and energy combined with her extensive network will ensure FPC of Quad Cities success. Emily has a terrific understanding of people – which aligns very well with one of our core values, ‘It’s all about the people.’”

Ms. Strang has an extensive background working in supply chain and is responsible for projects that include executive search, custom talent acquisition, talent pipeline assessment and management, hiring process evaluation, process mapping, and succession planning. “I’m excited to join the FPC family,” Ms. Strang said. “For several years, I have had many successes as a customer-client of FPC. As my career goals evolved and I looked for an opportunity to take more control, I turned to FPC once again. FPC’s proven track record and collaborative atmosphere make being part of their organization an easy decision.”

Most recently, Ms. Strang was director of customer experience and custom solutions at White Distribution & Supply. She has also held senior-level executive positions at companies such as Harvey Building Products, Andersen Corp., and The Hon Co.. Ms. Strang graduated from St. Ambrose University with a BSIE in engineering and math. She then went on to earn an MBA in supply chain management from Western Illinois University.

Lake Success, NY-based FPC National is a national executive search firm comprised of more than 65 independently franchised offices. Founded in 1959, FPC offers job seekers access to its nationwide network of professional executive recruiters and job opportunities in over 40 different industries and 40 different disciplines.

Contributed by Scott A. Scanlon, Editor-in-Chief; Dale M. Zupsansky, Managing Editor; and Stephen Sawicki, Managing Editor – Hunt Scanlon Media