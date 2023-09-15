Heyman Associates Appoints New CEO

September 15, 2023 – New York City-based executive search firm Heyman Associates has appointed Jessamyn Katz as its new chief executive officer. Founder and CEO Bill Heyman, who established the firm in 1989, will be retiring at the end of the year. Ms. Katz has served as president since 2019. Mr. Heyman will remain as an advisor to the firm. “My life’s joy for the last 35 years has been building relationships and truly getting to know the incredible talent, leaders, and organizations we have served,” said Mr. Heyman. “Our firm has been responsible for filling top communications and corporate affairs roles for some of the world’s leading brands, corporations, foundations, academic institutions, and professional associations.”

“As the world demands more top-performing leaders who can shape the stakeholder landscape, I believe the best of Heyman Associates is yet to come with such an exceptional leader as Jessamyn at the helm,” he said.

Ms. Katz has been with the firm for nearly two decades and has led the firm’s strategy and day-to-day operations for the last four years, expanding the firm’s capabilities and client base to include senior roles in government relations, marketing, and investor relations. Previously as senior vice president and general manager, western region, Ms. Katz worked alongside Mr. Heyman expanding the firm’s regional and global operations, industry reach, and thought leadership.

“Since 2005, Jessamyn has played a pivotal role in every part of our business, serving leading organizations in many industries and regions while strengthening our team’s knowledge, culture, and capabilities,” said Mr. Heyman. “Jessamyn is the perfect CEO for Heyman’s next chapter of growth in this dynamic business and talent landscape. In each and every instance, she brings our clients a strategic and agile mindset, deep knowledge of stakeholder-centric disciplines, and an impressive network of experts and talented candidates.”

“Today the demands of new stakeholders, technologies, issues, and the pace of change add complexities to executive search,” Ms. Katz said. “We remain committed to working with organizations that invest in attracting top talent who can elevate brands and cultures, protect reputations and powerfully engage stakeholders.”

“We are immensely grateful and proud that we have come to know so many exceptional professionals at varying stages in their careers, from tenured professionals to rising stars across many industries,” Ms. Katz said. “We will continue investing deeply in trusted relationships with both clients and candidates to bring value to every new assignment across communications, corporate affairs, marketing, and investor relations. The changes happening in business and society make strategic talent acquisition decisions in the functions we focus on all the more important. We’re proud to help clients and candidates successfully navigate that.”

Heyman Associates is a global executive search and talent consulting firm focused exclusively on C-suite and senior talent in communications, corporate affairs, marketing and investor relations. The firm has regional hubs in New York and San Francisco, and an international presence in the U.K. and Germany. The firm’s global client base ranges from the world’s leading brands, companies, foundations, and academic institutions to growth companies and non-profits setting a new course in today’s world.

Leadership Appointments Rising at Recruiting Firms

Top leadership appointments, of men and women, have been gaining traction at executive search firms over the past year. Here’s a look at several examples taken from the Hunt Scanlon Media archives:

Odgers Berndtson has named Kennon Kincaid as its new CEO for its U.S. business, succeeding Steve Potter, who has held the position for the past 12 years. Mr. Potter, who will remain an active board member, has grown the firm to become No. 12 on the Hunt Scanlon Top 50 Recruiters ranking in the U.S. “He has built a strong team, and a particular achievement has been hiring and developing Kennon as his successor,” Odgers Berndtson said. “They have worked closely together for five years as COO and CEO preparing for this transition.” Mr. Kincaid has spent the past four years as the Odgers Berndtson U.S. chief operating officer, where he oversaw its people, processes, and operations.

Executive search firm Gilman Partners has appointed Angel Beets as chief executive officer and Marci Pfeifer as chief operating officer. Tom Gilman, who has served as CEO since purchasing the firm in 2004, will take the role of chairman. “I’m very proud of what we’ve accomplished over the last 19 years,” said Mr. Gilman. “We have a great team that is known and well-respected in the business community, and consistently acts in our clients’ best interests to strengthen leadership teams and elevate the talent in our communities. I’m most proud of the client and community relationships we have built and our role as a trusted confidant on talent related matters. It’s time to let Angel and Marci lead us to the next level.”

Boyden has named Chad Hesters as its president and CEO, effective immediately. He succeeds Trina Gordon, who retires after 12 years as CEO, three years as chair, and more than 30 years as a managing partner at the firm. “Our global search for a leader to succeed our highly successful retiring CEO, Trina Gordon, has led us to another global executive, Chad Hesters,” said Craig Stevens, chair. “He has worked in over 20 countries and brings a comprehensive track record leading a complex leadership advisory business. His hallmark is a keen understanding of strategy while remaining close to clients and their evolving needs.” “I would like to pay tribute to Trina Gordon for her inspirational, values-driven leadership,” said Mr. Stevens. “As the first female CEO of a global executive search firm, Trina blazed the way for women leaders in our industry. While other professional services firms have taken a top-down corporate approach to strategy.”

