Eastward Partners Appoints Head of Private Equity Practice

November 9, 2021 – New York-based Eastward Partners has named Brett Vecchio as principal and head of the firm’s private equity practice. After having helped launch Eastward Partners in 2015, Mr. Vecchio took a brief stint outside the firm to help scale a rapidly growing private equity-backed consulting company. ‘‘We are ecstatic to have Brett rejoin the firm at this juncture in our maturity,” said Joe Carbone, founder and managing partner. “He returns with a wealth of knowledge and insight that will truly put us in a unique position in the market. Not only has Brett delivered search assignments as an Eastward member in the past but has helped scale PE assets more recently; it’s going to be fun having him back.”

He joins the executive team along with Hannah Rob and Nicole Balsam. As the practice lead, Mr. Vecchio returns to take responsibility for the day-to-day management and strategic direction of the practice and will be tasked with its continued growth across the group. In addition to those responsibilities, he will be tasked with opening and building an office in South Florida as part of the geographic expansion strategy of Eastward Partners.

“I’m thrilled to be returning to the Eastward Partners’ team,” Mr. Vecchio said. “While, in many ways, the DNA of the company is similar to when we began the journey, it’s invigorating to see the evolution and growth the team has experienced. Additionally, as the private equity landscape continues to expand from a human capital standpoint, I believe Eastward is well-positioned to assist in that growth.”

“Under Joe’s leadership, it has been inspiring to see that the team has continued to build a world-class organization that provides best-in-class service to their partners,” Mr. Vecchio said. “This will allow me to provide my clients with the talent and advisory services they need to thrive over the next decade. I’m excited to help in the growth of this company and to partner with our customers to seize the opportunities of 2022 and beyond.”

Boutique Search Firm

Eastward Search Partners is a venture backed boutique search firm aligned with the management consulting marketplace. The firm partners with management consulting and advisory firms in an effort to secure partner / principal and director level candidates across digital, technology, healthcare / pharma, financial services and HR. Its consultants are adept at specialized team builds and team expansions.

The firm’s portfolio of work is primarily on retained projects and high-end exclusive / contingent work within a set of focused capabilities, which include IT strategy, digital transformation, capital markets technology, HR advisory, capital markets operations (middle / back office), finance transformation and risk and compliance.

Mr. Carbone has 17 years of experience of which the last 12 have been as a recruitment operator and entrepreneur. His experiences cut across a broad spectrum of talent focused challenges, which include the construction of executive search processes for retained mandates, designing and implementing talent functions for early-stage companies, and scaling recruitment campaigns for growth stage companies.

Contributed by Scott A. Scanlon, Editor-in-Chief; Dale M. Zupsansky, Managing Editor; and Stephen Sawicki, Managing Editor – Hunt Scanlon Media