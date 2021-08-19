Diversified Search Group Assists University of New Hampshire Foundation with CFO Search

August 19, 2021 – Diversified Search Group (DSG) has assisted in the placement of Marcel Vernon as the new chief financial officer for the University of New Hampshire Foundation. Matt Vossler led the assignment. “Marcel Vernon has decades of financial and leadership experience in the private sector and government,” said James W. Dean Jr., president of the University of New Hampshire. “Thank you to the faculty and staff who served on the search committee. I am excited about Marcel joining our senior leadership team.”

Mr. Vernon is an accomplished financial executive with more than 25 years of experience in staging and building finance, accounting, administration and planning functions. He specializes in global strategic and tactical planning, including acquisition integration, project financing arrangements and supply chain and inventory management. He has a history of delivering sales, profit and EBITDA improvements, leveraging technologies and maximizing resource utilization.

Previously, Mr. Vernon was with the Commonwealth of Massachusetts where he served as CFO of Massachusetts Trial Courts, Office of Court Management. In this role, he served as the most senior advisor on fiscal matters for the entire trial court system through the management of a $737 million budget, across 122 courts, providing access to justice to the public through the efforts of over 6300 employees. During Mr. Vernon’s career he also grained finance experience in roles with companies such as MIP Global, Elite Prototype Athletics, Tropicana Entertainment and the Mohegan Sun.

The University of New Hampshire Foundation was established in 1989 to build private support for the University of New Hampshire. Its team of dedicated professionals works in concert with the university to strengthen programs, support deserving students, provide opportunities for our talented faculty, enhance facilities and address other areas of need.

Experienced Recruiters

Diversified Search Group is a family of recruiting firms serving specialized sectors. The firm was founded almost five decades ago by Judith M. von Seldeneck for the express purpose of placing diverse candidates in client organizations. It is today the largest U.S. female-owned and founded firm in the executive recruitment industry.

Mr. Vossler is a managing director at the Boston office of Diversified Search Group, where he serves primarily in the life sciences and healthcare services practices. He has completed searches at the CEO and CFO levels, as well as executive director and vice president in a range of therapeutic areas within general management, research and development, commercial operations, regulatory affairs, and technical operations. He also has considerable experience in the non-profit sector, specifically working with hospitals, universities and independent research institutes.

Contributed by Scott A. Scanlon, Editor-in-Chief; Dale M. Zupsansky, Managing Editor; and Stephen Sawicki, Managing Editor – Hunt Scanlon Media