DHR Global Recruits CFO for Scotts Miracle-Gro

November 17, 2022 – DHR Global has placed Matthew Garth as the new CFO of the Scotts Miracle-Gro Co., a leading lawn and gardens products company. Rob Tillman, managing partner of DHR’s global financial officer practice, led and completed the search in less than 60 days. “The chairman and CEO of Scotts Miracle-Gro challenged us to move quickly while holding a high bar in recruiting the company’s next CFO,” said Mr. Tillman. “When the stakes are high, it’s critically important to deliver outstanding results, and we’re extremely pleased to have successfully partnered with Scotts in recruiting Matt Garth as the company’s next CFO.”

“Matt displays an impressive combination of financial acumen and high performance, making him an invaluable addition to our executive team,” said Jim Hagedorn, chairman and CEO of Scotts Miracle-Gro. “He has led all aspects of the core finance function and has successfully provided financial leadership in challenging times.”

“Just as importantly, he is an action-oriented partner to the operations side of the business, giving me confidence that he will quickly make a positive impact as we further right size our cost structure and improve our financial performance,” said Mr. Hagedorn. “Matt’s tenure in his previous leadership roles was appealing, as it signaled his willingness not only to take full responsibility for achieving results over the long term but also to operate effectively through wide-ranging situations.”

Mr. Garth brings more than 25 years of financial experience to ScottsMiracle-Gro, having led a full complement of functions in both corporate and operating finance, from treasury and investor relations to financial planning and analysis, among others. Most recently, he was CFO and SVP of treasury and finance for Minerals Technologies. He previously held senior financial positions with Alcoa.

“I look forward to joining Scotts Miracle-Gro and working closely with the team to navigate near-term challenges and to position the Company for financial strength and long-term value creation,” said Mr. Garth.

Scotts Miracle-Gro, which has historically generated strong, consistent cash flow and earnings, was impacted by a substantial shift in supply and demand caused by the pandemic. As a result, the company took action to strengthen its balance sheet and build upon its leadership position in the market. Scotts Miracle-Gro was looking for a proven, public-company CFO with the experience, expertise, and passion to play an important role in the company’s continued improvement and future growth.

