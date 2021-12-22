De Forest Search Places Head of Marketing for Confidence Drink  

December 22, 2021 – Manhattan Beach, CA-based De Forest Search recently placed Cory Brunwasser as head of marketing at Confidence Drink. Maureen Christiansen led the assignment. “While Cory was not in the market for a new role, he could not pass up an opportunity to make his mark leading the marketing team in the functional beverage space,” De Forest Search said. “It seemed like the perfect next move in his career. Cory’s enthusiasm is infectious, and we can’t wait to see what he does with Confidence Drink. “As a creative leader, storyteller, idea machine, Cory seemed like the ideal match to lead marketing of Confidence Drink as our client had requested Maureen at De Forest Search, to deliver a hyper-creative energetic marketing leader,” the search firm said. Mr. Brunwasser has spent the last nine years creating the brand voice for many CPG companies in the healthy living food space. Previously, he served as senior manager, brand voice and creative strategy at GT’s Living Foods. Before that, he served as copywriter with Quest Nutrition.

Confidence is a premium RTD functional beverage infused with adaptogens, naturally flavored, zero calorie, noncarbonated drink. Confidence was formulated by leading scientist and nutritionists with a unique mix of adaptogens and vitamins designated to create mental confidence.

Veteran Recruiters

De Forest Search is dedicated to recruiting top professionals for positions ranging from manager through the executive vice president level. While the firm is widely known in the toy and entertainment sectors for filling marketing, licensing, branding, sales and design positions, it has grown to include many other industries and types of positions. The recruitment team has served clients ranging from small privately held companies to Fortune 200 companies.

Jill De Forest founded De Forest Search over 25 years ago. Under her leadership, the firm has grown into a nationally recognized recruitment firm and has been successful placing thousands of mid-management through senior executive roles in almost every major city in the U.S. The firm serves a variety of industries including lifestyle consumer products and experiences, web and app based SaaS direct to consumer products and services, and industrial manufacturing.

Ms. Christiansen held business development leadership roles for over 20 years at PepsiCo, ConAgra Foods, FIJI Water and Bolthouse Farms prior to transitioning into search as an executive recruiter. With significant experience working with iconic brands at both large and small companies, she offers an experienced and candid perspective to employers. Decades of management experience allows Ms. Christiansen to work closely with candidates in strategizing best-fit opportunities for personal and career growth.

Contributed by Scott A. Scanlon, Editor-in-Chief; Dale M. Zupsansky, Managing Editor; and Stephen Sawicki, Managing Editor – Hunt Scanlon Media