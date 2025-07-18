Daversa Partners Appoints Managing Director

July 18, 2025 – Daversa Partners, which helps build leadership teams for growth and venture-backed companies, has announced a strategic leadership expansion with the promotion of Brian Warager to managing director. Primarily working across B2B software, AI, and frontier technology, Mr. Warager focuses on placing executives in sales, marketing, customer success, and operations roles; at times building the full GTM leadership teams for his clients. He has spent nearly a decade building particular depth around vertical and AI-enables software companies, leading searches for Uniphore.ai, Casetext, Everlaw, Regal.io, Boulevard, Zipline, and Miro.

In recent years, Mr. Warager has been passionate about partnering with companies using technology to make a material impact in industries like defense, climate, industrials and construction, working with companies like Second Front Systems, Shift5, Planet and Cove.

This follows the promotion of Kenny Denton. With hundreds of executive searches completed, Mr. Denton has helped scale some of the most disruptive companies in tech, including OpenAI, Doppel, Scale AI, Decagon, Brex, Zip, and Poolside. He has built senior leadership teams at the VP and C-suite level, driving tangible results in sales, marketing, and customer success. Mr. Denton also partners with top-tier venture firms – including Sequoia Capital, Insight Venture Partners, Bessemer, Accel, IVP, ICONIQ, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Norwest, Andreessen Horowitz, and more.

“Kenny and Brian have demonstrated exceptional leadership and vision from day one,” said Laura Kinder, president of Daversa. “Their ability to build powerful networks with clients and candidates has been instrumental in delivering the industry’s top talent. Elevating them to managing directors not only acknowledges their immense contributions but also positions them to drive an even greater impact across our ecosystem. I am thrilled to welcome them to this new stage of their careers, and witness how their leadership will continue to propel Daversa Partners forward.”

Daversa Partners was founded in 1993. Its global footprint spans two continents and eight offices, giving its teams visibility into the entirety of the market. Daversa is dedicated to developing meaningful relationships with entrepreneurs, executives, and investors across consumer and enterprise businesses. In addition to its primary location in Westport, Conn., the firm has offices in New York; San Francisco; Washington, D.C.; Orlando, FL; London; and Waterford, Conn. where the firm maintains a data and people analytics facility.

Earlier this year, Daversa promoted Lyndy Adamonis, Tara Cremin, Megan Daversa, Jodie Salzberg, and Ava Talbott to managing directors. “I want to welcome these five extraordinary executives to our senior leadership team,” Mr. Daversa said. “They didn’t just earn their spot—they claimed it by delivering results that redefine what success looks like. They’ve been instrumental in shaping the future of some of the most disruptive companies of our generation, and their leadership will continue to elevate Daversa in an industry where outcomes matter more than ever.”

Proven Search Consultants

Ms. Adamonis has established herself as a leader in building executive teams for a number of startups and well-established technology focused companies. Her work includes C-level placements at Calm, Chime, SoFi, Ancestry.com, Postmates, DoorDash, Reddit, Everlywell, Zoom and many others.

Located in Daversa’s Santa Monica office, Ms. Cremin specializes in placing VP and C-Level executives. She has built out teams across the consumer and enterprise verticals for Nike, Modern Fertility, Airtable, Squarespace, Headspace, Oscar Health, Dandy, Lovesac, and The Farmer’s Dog.

Ms. Daversa has led CoreWeave’s executive expansion initiative while specializing in enterprise technology, marketing, finance, and people searches, and has played a pivotal role in leadership placements for DraftKings and other high-growth companies.

Ms. Salzberg, co-leader of Daversa’s Miami office, has made her mark in consumer, wellness, and healthcare sectors, working with organizations like Harry’s and Warby Parker. She found her niche in recruiting CXOs and VPs for some of the most disruptive consumer tech, retail and healthcare companies across both the public and private sectors.

Ms. Talbott, based in New York City, brings proficiency in assembling cross-functional leadership teams for high-growth healthcare innovators. Since joining the firm nearly a decade ago, she has demonstrated an ability to recruit senior talent to join the leadership teams of consumer, digital health, and enterprise software companies.

