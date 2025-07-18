Buffkin / Baker Recruits President for Pittsburg State University

July 18, 2025 – Partner-led executive search firm Buffkin / Baker has assisted in the recruitment of Thomas Newsom as the 11th president of Pittsburg State University in Kansas. Partner Pelema Ellis led the assignment. “The Regents are excited to appoint Dr. Newsom as the next president of Pittsburg State,” said Kansas Board of Regents (KBOR) chair Carl Ice. “He is positioned to continue the great success Pittsburg State has had in supporting families and businesses in the region and across the state.”

“Dr. Newsom brings a wealth of experience as a university and community college president,” said Regent Blake Benson. “He has helped multiple institutions grow enrollment and improve, all while focusing on student affordability.”

Dr. Newsom has more than 20 years of experience in higher education and has led several colleges and universities. He currently serves as president of Southeastern Oklahoma State University, where he helped the university set its all-time enrollment record and significantly improve retention, while delivering an affordable education for students. Prior to his role at Southeastern Oklahoma State, Dr. Newsom served as vice president of student success and dean of students at Texas A&M-Commerce. There he oversaw the development of new student success initiatives and led the university’s student affairs. He also served for five years as the President of Mesalands Community College in New Mexico. During his tenure there, Mesalands earned distinction as the top community college in New Mexico and was the seventh fastest growing community college in the nation.

“On behalf of the board, I’d like to thank chair Rick Webb and the members of the committee who dedicated their time and talent to supporting the Board in this search,” said Mr. Ice.

“I would like to thank the wonderful faculty and staff at Southeastern Oklahoma State University as well as the regional University System of Oklahoma Regents and the Oklahoma State Regents,” said Dr. Newsom. “I would also like to thank the Kansas Board of Regents for the opportunity to make this amazing professional and personal move. Vicky and I are looking forward to meeting everyone in Pittsburg and spending time with students, faculty and staff. I am excited to continue to build on the incredible momentum of Pittsburg State. It’s a great day to be a Gorilla.”

Founded in 1903, Pittsburg State’s residential and online undergraduate and graduate student population of 6,000 is guided by a dedicated faculty, staff, and administrative team numbering about 750, and operates on a $110 million annual budget. The university has four colleges: College of Arts and Sciences, Kelce College of Business, College of Education, and the College of Technology. Pittsburg State University has institutional accreditation through the Higher Learning Commission.

Related: Buffkin / Baker Assists Augusta University with President Search

Buffkin / Baker is a specialty boutique search firm composed of industry leaders in their respective fields and each has over a decade of retained search experience. Their focus as search professionals is to recruit leaders in digital marketing/advertising, technology, healthcare, media/entertainment, finance, higher education, and non-profit. The firm serves public, private, venture, and private equity-backed companies. Its office locations include Nashville, TN; New York; Washington, D.C.; and Winston Salem, NC, with affiliate offices in London.

A Member of Panorama Search

Buffkin / Baker is a member of Panorama Search, an international federation of retained firms with 18 firms and over 30 offices globally. Buffkin / Baker formed in 2017 with the merger of the Buffkin Group and Baker and Associates LLC.

The Select Guide to America’s Top 250 Executive Search Firms

Hunt Scanlon Media proudly presents the Select Guide to America’s Top 250 Executive Search Firms.

This comprehensive online directory is your definitive resource for finding the best executive search firms to serve your talent needs.

Our guide is meticulously curated to connect you with leading firms that specialize in various industries and functions, ensuring you find the perfect match for your executive recruitment needs.

Craig Buffkin, the firm’s founder, serves as the managing partner, and as head of the private equity and transformation practices, where he is actively involved with client engagements and business development. He has completed search work at the board, executive and senior level both nationally and internationally for a wide range of private, public, venture-backed, and private equity-back companies.

Based in Winston Salem, NC, Martin Baker has been in executive search for more than 22 years. In addition to his role as managing partner, he is also head of the firm’s higher education practice. He previously worked in the Atlanta office of Korn Ferry, where he developed search strategy and executed searches for numerous senior-level appointments. He began his career as a research associate with Saxton Bampfylde, an executive search and management assessment firm in London. He has conducted searches for the positions of CEO, CFO, CIO, provost, dean, director, and professor, having worked on over 350 searches throughout his career.

Dr. Ellis works within Buffkin / Baker’s higher education practice. He brings more than 20 years of experience in driving a strategic effort through a variety of roles in higher education. Previously, Dr. Ellis served as president at Great Bay Community College.

Related: Buffkin / Baker Recruits Chief Lending Officer for Three Roots Capital

Contributed by Scott A. Scanlon, Editor-in-Chief and Dale M. Zupsansky, Executive Editor – Hunt Scanlon Media