Coulter Partners Appoints Executive Director

December 7, 2022 – Life sciences recruiting specialist Coulter Partners has expanded with the addition of Hannah Musisi as executive director based in London. She will support the firm’s work in the digital health sector, working closely with Ian Coyne, executive director. “As part of our broad offering across science, technology and innovation, we have been working more and more in the digital health sector.,” said Bianca Coulter, CEO of Coulter Partners. “With her consulting, sales and growth expertise, particularly in Digital Health and media, we are so excited to work with Hannah to further our understanding of this sector and its needs.”

Dr. Musisi brings over 20 years of experience across consulting, sales, and growth in diverse sectors including energy, media, and digital health. She joins Coulter Partners from her own consultancy where she provided strategic, commercial, and operational advice to digital health start-ups and technology companies, including digital therapeutics and telemedicine companies Babylon Health and Big Health.

Dr. Musisi also brings prior experience in the digital media industry, most recently with Bloomberg as head of TV distribution in EMEA, as well as in strategy consulting with KPMG. She holds an MBA from Collège des Ingénieurs, Paris, France, a PhD in molecular genetics from the University of Cambridge, U.K., and a BSc. in biochemistry from Imperial College, London, U.K.

Dr. Musisi focuses on organizational and leadership advisory services, particularly in digital health, drawing on deep expertise in commercial strategy, business development and growing new businesses. She specializes in the impact of digital transformation in healthcare.

“There are still huge problems with accessibility to healthcare and I am fascinated by tackling these at the cutting edge and cross-section of innovation in health and technology,” said Dr. Musisi. “I am hugely impressed by the work Coulter Partners is already doing in this fast-growing sector and I am looking forward to contributing my knowledge and ideas to drive further growth”

Life Sciences Focused Recruiters

Coulter Partners is a board- and senior-level global executive search specialist focused exclusively on life sciences. The firm works closely with those at the cutting edge of innovation in the industry to understand their challenges. With an extensive global network and expertise gained over 25 years in the sector, Coulter Partners have become trusted advisers on leadership in the pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, medical technology, diagnostics, health tech, CRO, and services sectors. The firm also works closely with the global investor community, hiring for their own teams as well as building the boards and executive leadership teams of their portfolio companies. Its team of 95 completes over 260 assignments a year working from 14 offices across the U.K., EMEA, the U.S., and APAC.

Coulter Partners Forms Alliance with Differing Minds

Coulter Partners and Differing Minds, a neurodiversity training and consulting specialist, have formed a partnership agreement. “We are extremely interested to learn about neuroinclusive recruitment and how we can attract neurodivergent people, not only in recruitment of our own talent but with clients, too,” said Bianca Coulter, CEO of Coulter Partners. “This exciting partnership will allow us to gain a solid understanding of Neurodiversity and show us how to best support neurodivergent people in the workplace.”

Differing Minds empowers organizations to welcome neurodiversity as a competitive advantage, so both the organization and its neurodivergent employees can thrive. It supports organizations to recruit neurodiverse talent and ensure their neurodivergent employees succeed at work. The company´s aim is to raise awareness of neurodiversity and equip organizations with the knowledge, tools, and strategies to create, and embrace, the change needed to make this happen. Services offered include consulting and training, digital resources, as well as a Differing Minds community network.

Ms. Coulter founded Coulter Partners in 2003 and has 25 years’ experience of board and C-level global search, building the leadership teams of early stage, mid-cap and global multinationals in over 20 countries. Through appointing leadership, Ms. Coulter channels her judgement and expertise to impact patient benefit and assist those at the cutting edge of life science to achieve their goals.

