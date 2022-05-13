CarterBaldwin Recruits Chief People Officer for CMSPI 

May 13, 2022 – CarterBaldwin Executive Search has helped to place Beth Ward as chief people officer for CMSPI, an independent global payments consultancy based in Manchester, U.K. The assignment was led by partner Jennifer Sobocinski and consultant Ted Wieber. Ms. Ward, who is certified as a senior professional in human resources, is CMSPI’s first CPO and will lead out of the company’s North American headquarters in Atlanta. She joins the company from Alvaria Inc, an enterprise SaaS company, where she was an HR business partner. Prior to Alvaria, she held HR leadership roles at global tech firms including Sage, OutSystems Inc, First Data Corp., and BlackBerry.

With offices in Atlanta, Dusseldorf, Dubai, and Manchester, England, CMSPI is one of the payments industry’s fastest-growing independent global payments consultancies that works with merchants to optimize their payments supply chains and reduce their overall payment costs. CMSPI was founded in 1991 by finance executive Brendan Doyle and is backed by London’s Inflexion Private Equity Partners.

Headquartered in Atlanta, CarterBaldwin provides executive search services in the healthcare, technology, non-profit, consumer services, industrial, and media/telecom sectors. Its clients include name-brand institutions, such as KPMG, ADP, Teradata, First Data, Duke University, Pepperdine University, New York Life, Fleet Pride, and Berkshire Hathaway. The firm is listed among a variety of rankings published by Hunt Scanlon Media, including its Top 50, Private Equity Power 100, and Top 40 Higher Education Search Firms.

Ms. Sobocinski is a founding partner of CarterBaldwin and works across all industries with a deep concentration in the industrial and technology industries. She specializes in executing CEO, C-level officer, and VP-level searches for public and private clients. Most of her clients range from privately-held/emerging enterprises to Fortune 1,000 companies in the manufacturing, industrial and technology sectors. She has also partnered with numerous boards of directors of privately-held (often family-owned) businesses across the country to recruit their first outside executive leaders, ranging from the CEO to the necessary supporting leadership team.

Mr. Wieber has significant international experience working within corporations, governments and universities. He brings a vast knowledge base to both the corporate and non-profit practices within CarterBaldwin. As a consultant, Mr. Wieber partners closely on CarterBaldwin’s C-suite and VP-level roles, for both mission-driven searches as well as the firm’s diverse client base.

After a national search, CarterBaldwin recently placed Greg Starheim as the new president and chief executive officer of the Delaware Electric Cooperative (DEC), a Greenwood, DE-based not-for-profit utility. Chris Guiney, partner and energy and infrastructure practice leader, led the assignment for the search firm. Mr. Starheim, who most recently served as senior vice president of business and industry development at the National Rural Utilities Cooperative Finance Corp. (CFC), replaces longtime CEO Bill Andrew, who has retired.

Delaware Electric Cooperative is a member-owned electric utility powering more than 107,000 homes, farms and businesses in Delaware’s Kent and Sussex Counties. The organization is a self-regulated cooperative.

