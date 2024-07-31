BoardWalk Consulting Recruits New Leader for Trust for Public Land

July 31, 2024 – Executive recruitment firm BoardWalk Consulting has assisted in the recruitment of Carrie Besnette Hauser as the new president and CEO of Trust for Public Land (TPL). She succeeds Diane Regas. Senior director Crystal Stephens and senior associate Diane Westmore led the assignment. In January, TPL board of directors commenced a national search for the organization’s next president and CEO. Supported by Boardwalk Consulting, the selection of Dr. Hauser was recommended by a transition committee of current and former TPL board members to the full national board, which voted unanimously to name Dr. Hauser the next president and CEO.

“We are thrilled to welcome Carrie as our next president and CEO,” said Lucas St. Clair, chair of TPL’s board of directors. “Her passion for the outdoors, commitment to equitable access to nature, and extensive community leadership will propel TPL’s mission and team forward. Carrie understands the profound impact that access to the outdoors can have on individuals and communities, and her leadership will help us bring these benefits to even more people across the country.”

“Carrie’s vision and dedication to ensuring that everyone can achieve their full potential, which includes benefitting from outdoor spaces and nature, are remarkable,” said Happy Haynes, TPL board member and former executive director of Denver Parks & Recreation. “I am confident that under her leadership, TPL will continue to create and expand effective partnerships and bold public policy to ensure healthier, more connected communities everywhere.”

Dr. Hauser brings a wealth of experience in public policy, philanthropy, higher education, the outdoor industry, and community engagement. She most recently served as president and CEO of Colorado Mountain College, a financed, public, undergraduate institution with eleven campuses spread across Colorado’s central Rocky Mountains. Dr. Hauser’s background also includes executive leadership roles at the Ewing Marion Kauffman Foundation, Metropolitan State University of Denver, Daniels Fund, and Western Interstate Commission on Higher Education. She has served on numerous boards including the Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission, Great Outdoors Colorado, and American Rivers.

“Trust for Public Land has left an indelible mark across Colorado and the country, benefiting hundreds of urban and rural communities,” said United States Sen. Michael Bennet, former superintendent of Denver Public Schools. Having recently served as a commencement speaker at CMC’s Leadville campus, I know firsthand Dr. Hauser’s impact on Colorado’s mountain region over the past decade. I am excited to see her focus her talents nationally with TPL. Her leadership will undoubtedly strengthen TPL’s efforts to create lasting positive impacts on the communities they serve.”

“I have known Carrie for more than 20 years and have seen firsthand her dedication to public service and community building,” said United States Sen. John Hickenlooper, former governor of Colorado, and mayor of Denver. The economic impact of the outdoor economy in Colorado and nationwide is immense, and Trust for Public Land’s work in connecting everyone to the outdoors is vital. Carrie’s leadership will further amplify the organization’s impact, ensuring that our public lands continue to provide economic benefits and recreational opportunities for communities everywhere.”

Trust for Public Land is a national non-profit that works to connect everyone to the benefits and joys of the outdoors. Since 1972, TPL has protected 4 million acres of public land; created 5,420 parks and trails, and over 200 community schoolyards projects; and raised $94 billion in public funding for parks and public lands.

BoardWalk Consulting, based in Atlanta, is a national executive search firm that recruits CEOs and senior leadership for mission-driven non-profit organizations. Founded in 2002, the firm leads executive searches for clients from across the non-profit sector with global, national, regional, and local missions. Many of the firm’s team members have previously served as non-profit executives, grant makers, and board leaders. BoardWalk Consulting is also an active partner in Panorama, the global network of independent executive search firms.

BoardWalk Consulting was founded by Sam Pettway, a 30-year search veteran. Over his career in executive search, he has worked with hundreds of board members and leadership teams with entities ranging from start-ups to mature multinationals in both the corporate and nonprofit sectors. Since founding BoardWalk in 2002, Mr. Pettway has served clients as varied as international relief agencies, national foundations, regional trade associations, and local agencies in dozens of markets.

Ms. Stephens joined BoardWalk in 2012 after extensive experience working with top-tier organizations in sales, marketing, and recruiting. She spent most of her corporate career with IBM in senior sales and marketing positions. As executive vice president at Monster.com, she managed a global sales team. Ms. Stephens has led mission-critical searches for clients such as Year Up, Communities in Schools, and the Anti-Defamation League.

Ms. Westmore has over 30 years of search experience recruiting president/CEO, vice president and senior-level executives spanning all functional areas. She joined BoardWalk after 12 years at Spencer Stuart, where she partnered with a broad range of consultants working across multiple practices. Before that, she spent 15 years at Bowman & Associates, a boutique search firm specializing in venture-funded medical technology companies, leaving as a vice president. She began her career at La Crosse Lutheran Hospital/Gunderson Clinic in marketing.

