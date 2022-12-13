Bespoke Partners Appoints Chief Marketing Officer

December 13, 2022 – San Diego, CA-headquartered executive search firm Bespoke Partners continues its recent growth with the addition of Adam Boone as chief marketing officer. “We’re thrilled to have a marketing leader of Boone’s caliber join our team to shape our go-to-market initiatives and growth strategies,” said Eric Walczykowski, CEO of Bespoke. “Boone brings key insights and experience to grow our business with new, high-impact services that will deliver great value to our private equity clients.”

Mr. Boone brings to Bespoke more than 25 years of experience in marketing strategy and execution. He has orchestrated launches and demand generation programs for more than 100 products, services, and ventures generating billions of dollars in revenue and many multiples of enterprise value. Sequoia Capital, Goldman Sachs, Greylock, Bessemer Ventures, and other top tier private capital investors have backed Boone’s companies in a range of sectors including software, telecommunications, cybersecurity, and networking.

Mr. Boone has led marketing, demand generation, branding, product management, services marketing, or alliances marketing programs for numerous companies including Avaya-acquisition Sipera, Sequoia start-up Syndesis, Subex, CoManage, and others. He has driven joint marketing programs and go-to-market initiatives with iconic industry leaders including Microsoft, IBM, GE, AT&T, Oracle, Comcast, Cisco, Ciena, and Samsung. Mr. Boone has been working with Bespoke over the past two years as a consultant to help the firm expand its service offerings and increase market awareness of its brand and unique value proposition.

“Bespoke Partners already has a highly respected and widely recognized brand as the premier leadership search and advisory partner for private equity firms and their portfolio companies,” said Mr. Boone. “My goal is to build on that incredible foundation, expand our service offerings to deliver even greater value to clients, and enable the company to grow to the next level. I’m delighted to be part of this amazing team.”

Serving the PE Sector

Bespoke Partners is an executive search and leadership advisory firm dedicated to partnering with top private equity firms, including Francisco Partners, Clearlake Capital, WCAS, Insight Partners, GI Partners, General Atlantic, CVC Capital Partners, and TA Associates, among many others, to recruit software talent and assess and evaluate teams at every stage of the investment lifecycle, from growth equity to buyout.

The search firm has completed over 600 searches since its inception a decade ago. Its expertise includes all C-level searches across multiple functional domains, including financial officers, HR and people, marketing and technology, as well as board of directors and internal private equity operating partner searches. The firm’s expanding leadership advisory platform includes organizational due diligence as well as executive assessment and coaching.

Bespoke Partners Receives Strategic Investment from AEA Growth

Bespoke Partners has received a strategic investment from AEA Growth. “We are excited to collaborate with the team at AEA Growth to enhance our services and deliver even greater value to our clients,” said Bespoke founder Kristie Nova. “The investment team brings deep expertise in technology-enabled professional services and retained search that will help us continue to grow and scale while continuing to deliver unparalleled client satisfaction.”

“Bespoke Partners is a best-in-class retained executive search firm due to its high-performance team culture and committed focus on the enterprise software market for over a decade,” said Ravi Sarin, co-head and partner of AEA Growth. “We see tremendous growth potential for Bespoke as it scales its team and further leverages technology to drive high quality placements and human capital advisory services for its clients.”

Bespoke Partners has just announced that founding partner Kristie Nova will lead the firm’s dedicated practice placing high-impact chief executive officers in private equity portfolio companies. “I’m thrilled to return to my roots and lead our search practice to bring exceptional CEOs to our clients. The CEO plays the most critical role in driving portfolio company growth and achieving value creation objectives. Finding the most effective leader for that role has never been more important than in today’s challenging economic climate,” said Ms. Nova. Ms. Nova founded Bespoke Partners in 2011 and grew the firm into the premier human capital advisory partner for private equity firms investing in the growth and middle market software sector. As private equity firms have raised record-breaking funds in recent years, Bespoke likewise has expanded its executive network and search expertise to address leadership needs for companies across the private equity spectrum, from growth to middle market to large cap.

New Search Practices

Earlier this year, Bespoke Partners launched three dedicated executive search practices to accelerate recruiting of high-impact leaders for private equity-backed software companies. The new practices provide in-depth, role-specific focus on sales and marketing leaders, technology leaders, and human resources leaders. Bespoke Partners said this approach enables the firm to rapidly find and recruit leaders with the greatest potential to execute on portfolio company value creation plans to achieve an investment thesis.

“The talent market is tight, especially for seasoned leaders with successful private equity track records,” said Mr. Walczykowski. “At the same time, it has never been more critical to quickly find leaders who can immediately start to execute on value creation plans. Our alignment of search and advisory teams around functional roles delivers faster results with more thorough assessment and unmatched access to the best candidates.”

The new practices joining these include: go-to-market (GTM) leaders, who recruit sales and marketing leaders to drive portfolio company growth to win market share and ramp revenues; technology leaders, who recruit chief technology officers and chief product officers to spearhead innovation, orchestrate development and create high-value technology intellectual property; and talent and human resource leaders, who recruit human resources and talent management leaders to grow and motivate teams, manage corporate expansion and develop winning company cultures.

Contributed by Scott A. Scanlon, Editor-in-Chief; Dale M. Zupsansky, Managing Editor; and Stephen Sawicki, Managing Editor – Hunt Scanlon Media