BarkerGilmore Adds Former PepsiCo General Counsel as Senior Advisor

March 3, 2022 – Boutique search firm BarkerGilmore, which specializes in building corporate legal and compliance teams, has added former PepsiCo general counsel David Yawman to its consulting division as a senior advisor. The firm noted that Yawman’s depth of experience adds another dimension for clients seeking to bring out the best in their people and take their organization to the next level.

“Dave represents the highest echelon of corporate legal executives,” said Robert Barker, managing partner of BarkerGilmore. “His exceptional skills in positioning and structuring legal and compliance departments to support corporate goals will amplify BarkerGilmore’s suite of services. Having advised PepsiCo’s C-Suite executives, board members, leaders, and teams at all levels, Dave’s expertise in leadership development, executive coaching, and enhancing team dynamics speaks for itself. With his proven success in delivering enhanced solutions and exceptional results, he will be invaluable in helping BarkerGilmore’s clients optimize their organizations and drive revenue.”

The newest member of a distinguished team of Fortune 500 general counsel and chief compliance officers, Mr. Yawman adds his legal expertise and business acumen to the strategic counsel, leadership development, and other services BarkerGilmore advisors provide to legal and compliance departments, CEOs, and boards across the country, including general counsel recruiting and placement.

Mr. Yawman spend more than 22 years at PepsiCo, Inc., rising from an entry-level legal position to the eventual role of EVP, general counsel & corporate secretary. As a member of the executive committee, he worked closely with the board, CEO, C-suite, and other leaders to help shape the company’s business strategy and corporate culture. Gaining significant public company, operating division, and international experience, Mr. Yawman managed a team of 600+ colleagues in the global law, compliance & ethics, public policy, and government affairs departments across 200 countries. Earlier in his career, he served as chief compliance & ethics officer, playing an integral role in evolving and expanding PepsiCo’s compliance program globally. During his career with the company, Mr. Yawman handled the full range of legal issues and transactions, developed a deep knowledge of global markets, and proactively positioned his organization to maximize its impact. With his highly regarded insights into leadership, culture, and diversity and inclusion.

Mr. Yawman is a two-time prior board chair of the United Way of Westchester and Putnam Counties, and previously chaired the board of the Pro Bono Partnership, which provides free legal services to nonprofit organizations in New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut.

Legal Recruiting Professionals

With a team of advisors and recruiters spanning the United States, BarkerGilmore’s client roster includes leading consumer, energy, financial, healthcare & life science, industrial, non-profit, private equity, and technology companies.

Mr. Barker brings over three decades of executive search and international business experience to his clients. He has managed general counsel and chief compliance officer engagements for mid-sized to Fortune 500 companies, including consumer, energy, financial, healthcare and life sciences, industrial, non-profit, technology, and private equity industries. Clients rely on Mr. Barker for advice and counseling both during and after the engagement.

John Gilmore also has over 30 years of executive search experience. He has developed trusted relationships with general counsel and C-suite leaders across the country. With a profound institutional understanding of how in-house legal and compliance departments function most effectively, Mr. Gilmore has earned a reputation as one of the top executive search consultants for general counsel and chief compliance officer placements.

