Axis Talent Partners Seeks Chief People and Culture Officer for SAGE  

April 6, 2022 – Axis Talent Partners, a boutique executive search and talent strategy firm which partners with social justice-focused organizations, is seeking a chief people and culture officer (CPCO) for SAGE, an organization dedicated to improving the lives of LGBTQ+ older people.

Reporting to the chief financial and administrative officer, the incoming chief people and culture officer will be joining the organization during a time of inflection, reflection, and growth, said the search firm. “Building on the momentum of a new strategic plan, as well as deep and evolving commitments to diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging, the CPCO will reimagine and reshape the role of the people team at SAGE, and its impact on the organization,” the firm said. “This work will require a leader who is animated by SAGE’s mission, and will bring significant HR and DEI expertise – including system and process design and implementation, alongside creative and strategic visioning – to this expanding organization.”

Diversity, equity, and inclusion is among the key leadership responsibilities of the new CPCO. The new leader will be expected to build upon the existing work of the organization to become ever more inclusive, anti-ageist, and anti-racist, and develop the vision, strategy, and goals for diversity, equity, and inclusion at SAGE to strengthen the organizational culture and advance SAGE’s mission, said Axis Talent Partners.

Human resources will also be critical to the role. The new CPCO must develop the vision, strategy, and goals for the HR function, with an eye toward serving all members of the organization equitably, transparently, and in a service-oriented way, said the search firm. The individual must also continue to develop and build out the infrastructure needed to support a robust and effective HR team and function.

A Shared Vision

Axis Talent Partners said that the chief people and culture officer will also be responsible for overseeing culture and communication. “With a focus on building a shared vision for a cohesive organizational culture consistent with SAGE’s strategic plan, the CPCO will lead the expansion of transparency of communication and collaboration between departments, staff within departments at every level including managers, coordinators, ground-level staff and the community” being served, the search firm said.

Candidates will be expected to have a strong alignment of mission and values. This leader must deeply and personally understand the organization’s work with LGBTQ+, aging communities, and communities of color. A passion for, and commitment to, SAGE’s mission to serve LGBTQ+ elders so that they achieve a high quality of life is essential.

Experience in executive and team leadership is required. The next CPCU should have at least 10 years in an executive leadership seat, preferably in an organization experiencing significant growth or change. A proven history of leading, inspiring, and developing cohesive and high functioning teams with diverse identities to effectively deliver outcomes while centering an organization’s mission is critical. Prospects should have a track record of effective collaboration with other executive leaders. Experience setting and driving strategy at the organization level is also important.

Candidates must demonstrate deep knowledge of diversity, equity, and inclusion principles and practices. He or she should have broad experience envisioning, leading, and implementing practices that demonstrably advance equity, diversity, and inclusion within an organization.

Serving Social Impact Groups

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in New York City, SAGE is a national organization that offers supportive services and consumer resources to LGBTQ+ older adults and their caregivers. It also advocates for public policy changes that address the needs of LGBTQ+ older people, provides education and technical assistance for aging providers and LGBTQ+ organizations through its National Resource Center on LGBT Aging, and cultural competence training through SAGECare. With staff located across the country, SAGE also coordinates SAGENet, a growing network of affiliates in the U.S.

New York City-based Axis Talent Partners, which was established in 2014, is an executive search and talent strategy firm, founded and led by women of color. The firm partners with social impact organizations to provide talent solutions that are grounded in relationship building and centered in equity and inclusivity. NY based.

Founder and CEO Laura Donald’s career in social impact, education, and talent converged when she founded Axis Talent Partners. Her purpose is to advance justice by advancing people (specifically leaders of color who are working to make the world more just), and by partnering with organizations on the front lines of social change.

With over 20 years in the education and non-profit sectors, Ms. Donald is a trusted advisor and thought partner to both leaders exploring the next phase in their careers, and organizations looking to hire them. She has been a guidance counselor, a teacher, education director with the Children’s Aid Society, the first program director in NYC at Education Pioneers, and director of network recruitment at Achievement First Charter Schools.

Contributed by Scott A. Scanlon, Editor-in-Chief; Dale M. Zupsansky, Managing Editor; and Stephen Sawicki, Managing Editor – Hunt Scanlon Media