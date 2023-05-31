Artico Search Fills Position for RTP Global

May 31, 2023 – Mercedes Chatfield-Taylor of Artico Search recently assisted in the recruitment of Andrea Funsten as a partner with RTP Global. She will be located in San Francisco. Ms. Funsten becomes a partner on the U.S. investment team where her focus is on early stage investments in B2B SaaS and infrastructure. She favors categories like fintech, manufacturing, supply chain, and technologies that solve problems through the use of data, automation, and AI/ML. “Her investment thesis has a strong bias towards backing unconventional founders, and she prefers to be the first money in when others will wait and see,” RTP Global said.

Ms. Funsten most recently served as a managing partner at Basecamp Fund where she built out a portfolio of over 50 companies such as Flatfile, Railway, and TripleBlind. She was on the investing team at Expa and Fika Ventures. Prior to Venture, Ms. Funsten was on the other side of the table building out sales and go-to-market strategies for early stage start-ups, including founding and launching her own company, Loop Buildings, in 2014.

Headquartered in London, RTP Global is a global, early-stage venture capital firm, The firm is focused on “backing the founders who use technology to reimagine how the world and are on a mission to build category-defining companies.” Since 2000, RTP Global has backed over 110 founders of some of the biggest emerging tech and internet start-ups, right from their very early stages. These companies – like Datadog, DeliveryHero, and Cred – went on to become global, multi-billion dollar businesses.

With offices in San Francisco, New York, and Austin, TX, Artico is off to one of the fastest starts among boutique search firms in recent memory. Ms. Chatfield-Taylor co-founded Artico with Matt Comyns, a cybersecurity leadership expert, to lead the firm’s rapidly expanding growth executive search team. Given the billions of dollars flowing into venture capital and private equity investments these days, as well as the ever-present threat of cybersecurity breaches, the founders expect big growth acceleration ahead. Ms. Chatfield-Taylor has completed over 75 CEO searches as well as partner, principal, and other CXO level assignments.

Artico Search recently recruited Alexandra K. Moore as the founding managing director of a new investment company, Night Capital, which was recently launched by The Chernin Group (TCG) and digital talent-management and media firm Night Inc. In addition, TCG has invested an undisclosed sum in Night to “further accelerate Night’s growth as the leading next-generation talent representation platform,” the company said. With the stake, TCG co-founder and partner Mike Kerns will join the board of Night. Night Capital, which has funding commitments of $100 million from TCG, is focused on acquiring majority interests in “consumer-facing companies in partnership with leading talent,” the companies announced.

Ms. Chatfield-Taylor’s team focuses on executive-level search for scaleup venture capital and private equity-backed technology companies. The team has deep expertise in global enterprise software, data and consumer internet businesses. Ms. Chatfield-Taylor is deeply passionate about the importance of diversifying the industry, with a full 53 percent of her placements tracked since 2019 being underrepresented executives.

Artico Search recently recruited Matt Garratt as general partner of U.S. Venture Partners (USVP), a Silicon Valley venture capital firm with a focus on cybersecurity, enterprise software, consumer, and healthcare. “We are thrilled to welcome Matt Garratt to the USVP team,” said Dafina Toncheva, general partner, USVP. “Matt brings a wealth of relevant experience to support our ongoing work in the enterprise sector. His expertise and broad network provide a unique value proposition to entrepreneurs building market-leading enterprise software companies.”

Mr. Garratt formerly served as a senior vice president and managing partner of Salesforce Ventures. He joined Salesforce in 2013 and spent eight years building and running the largest corporate venture arm in the tech industry. While at Salesforce Ventures, Mr. Garratt led investments in market leaders such as Anaplan, Gainsight, Mulesoft, nCino, Snowflake, ThousandEyes, Twilio, and Zoom, which resulted in returns of well over $2 billion. Most recently, Mr. Garratt was general partner at CRV, where he focused on enterprise software and SaaS investments.

