33eleven Acquires Lumeidon Partners

March 10, 2022 – 33eleven, an executive search firm specializing in finding leaders for venture, growth, and private equity-backed companies, has acquired Lumeidon Partners, a boutique executive search firm recognized for recruiting leadership teams for high-growth technology companies. As a result of the acquisition, Sam Boynton , Lumeidon’s founder, will join 33eleven’s leadership team as a partner. “This acquisition is a natural progression for 33eleven as it continues to expand its already broad client base and pursue its mission of finding qualified leaders who propel businesses forward,” 33eleven said. “With the addition of Lumeidon, 33eleven gains a more powerful foothold in the tech-enabled and venture industries.”

“We are excited to bring on Sam as an integral part of the 33eleven team,” said Al Stevenson, co-founder and partner of 33eleven Partners. “Our core vision and passion for executive search were aligned from the very first discussion. We look forward to bringing his expertise to our clients.” The acquisition is seen as a perfect next step for 33eleven which has been focused on its own growth to help find high-level leaders for next-gen companies—including Web 3, robotics, ecommerce, data services, logistics, and health and consumer tech—who can scale quickly, build on company culture, and create lasting value.

“Adding Sam to our team just made sense,” said Mike Fitzgerald, co-founder and partner of 33eleven. “With his impeccable reputation in the industry, vast experience, and intellectual horsepower, Sam will be a great asset to 33eleven—and its clients.”

“The current executive search climate is more competitive than ever, moving at breakneck speeds,” said Mr. Boynton. “I am proud to join a team that I am confident will continue to meet and exceed our clients’ expectations–making a real impact on their businesses.”

Recent Acquisitions

Acquisitions and consolidations continue to make news in the recruiting industry, with a number of notable purchases in recent months. Here is a sampling from the Hunt Scanlon Media archives:

Diversified Search Group (DSG), a leading search firm backed by private equity firm ShoreView Industries, has acquired Alta Associates, a Flemington, NJ-based search firm founded by Joyce Brocaglia specializing in cybersecurity, IT risk management, and data privacy. Hunt Scanlon Ventures, based in Greenwich, Conn., facilitated the introduction and transaction between both organizations. “This is a strategic acquisition that will add significantly to our business offering in a key field that touches every client we serve,” said Aileen Alexander, CEO of Diversified Search Group. “Cybersecurity, data privacy, and resiliency are top priorities for boards and senior leadership across every sector of our economy.

Excel Sports Management, an industry-leading sports agency, has agreed to acquire sports and entertainment executive search firm Nolan Partners . London-based Nolan Partners will continue to be led by chief executive officer Paul Nolan and president Chad Biagini while operating as a new vertical within Excel’s properties division. Primarily focused on senior executive and board level roles, Nolan Partners works on a global basis with clients that range from sports teams, governing bodies, professional leagues, venues, agencies, broadcasters, and other corporate organizations in sports. The firm also has a performance practice that focuses on placing general managers/sporting directors, sports medicine, sports science, and recruitment specialists.

Haddonfield, NJ-based True, a global executive talent management platform, has acquired climate technology and sustainability executive search firm Hobbs & Towne, Inc. (HTI). Led by Andy Towne and Bob Hobbs, HTI will continue to serve its clients and provide a greater range of capabilities under True. True, one of the fastest growing search firms of the past decade, reported global revenues of $116.5 million last year. The firm placed No. 7 in the Hunt Scanlon Top 25 rankings. Hobbs & Towne ranked No. 24 and was crowned the fastest growing search firm of the year, reporting a 59 percent growth rate.

ZRG Partners, a leading search firm backed by private equity firm RFE Investment Partners, has acquired boutique strategy consulting firm Brimstone Consulting Group LLC . Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. “The complementary nature of our businesses made Brimstone an obvious partner for ZRG, as we continue to expand our portfolio of talent advisory solutions,” said Larry Hartmann, CEO of ZRG. “Further ensuring a new CEO is successful with the proven process of Brimstone will create a new paradigm for CEO transitions.”

Korn Ferry has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Lucas Group . “This combination is the right move at the right time,” said Korn Ferry CEO Gary D. Burnison. “Today’s workscape is being transformed before our eyes – people working anywhere, everywhere and at any time. Professionals are on the move. Boomers are retiring, and career nomads are looking for change – early and often. We are seizing this opportunity to help clients find the right talent who are highly agile with specialized skills and expertise to help them drive superior performance.”

Orlando, FL-headquartered healthcare-focused search firm Kirby Bates Associates (KBA) and Tyler & Company have merged business operations . The unified organization will operate under the Kirby Bates Associates brand. “Tyler & Company offers an exciting opportunity for Kirby Bates to strengthen its service and scope in healthcare executive leadership,” said Melissa A. Fitzpatrick, president of Kirby Bates Associates and Tyler & Company. “With its range of high-profile clients and service expertise, Tyler & Company’s complementary offerings are highly aligned to Kirby Bates’ strategy to lead the market by expanding services throughout the C-suite and across the continuum of care.”

Contributed by Scott A. Scanlon, Editor-in-Chief; Dale M. Zupsansky, Managing Editor; and Stephen Sawicki, Managing Editor – Hunt Scanlon Media