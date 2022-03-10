Caliber Associates Fills Top Post for NextCure

March 10, 2022 – San Diego, CA- based Caliber Associates recently placed Amir Hafeez as senior vice president of clinical research and development oncology at NextCure in Beltsville, MD. “Amir brings an impressive record of oncology clinical development experience and a track record of success for advancing clinical candidates,” said Steven Hochberg, the search firm’s founder and CEO. Dr. Hafeez will serve as a member of the company’s senior leadership team and will be responsible for Nextcure’s Phase I-III Oncology and Hematology clinical trials, reporting to Han Myint, chief medical officer at NextCure.

Dr. Hafeez brings more than 13 years leading clinical development oncology programs in global pharmaceutical companies, global biotech companies, and development stage companies. The breadth of his experience includes both early and late-stage clinical development working on both solid tumors and hematological malignancy tumors. Most recently, Dr. Hafeez worked for Immunomedics and remained with the company through their recent acquisition by Gilead.

NextCure is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to discovering and developing novel, first-in-class immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases. Through its proprietary FIND-IO platform, the company studies various immune cells to discover and understand targets and structural components of immune cells and their functional impact in order to develop immunomedicines. NextCure’s initial focus is to bring hope and new treatments to patients who do not respond to current cancer therapies, patients whose cancer progresses despite treatment, and patients with cancer types not adequately addressed by available therapies.

Caliber Associates, founded in 1988, is focused exclusively on the life sciences sector. The firm’s leaders are highly experienced search professionals and biopharmaceutical executives who bring more than 70 years of industry experience. It has partnered with over 150 leading companies and has completed upwards of 700 searches, placing strategic leaders with broad therapeutic and functional reach. The firm has offices in San Diego, metro New York, and Boston/Cambridge, MA.

Among the roles the firm has recently filled include chief scientific officer for GentiBio, vice president of project management at Locanabio, and CEO for Caraway Therapeutics.

Mr. Hochberg focuses on recruiting CEOs, board members, C-level and strategic teams for emerging life science companies, and global biopharmaceutical companies. He has assembled a small team of highly experienced, results driven search professionals. Prior to his search career, he held strategic human resources roles with Rhône-Poulenc Rorer, FMC Corp., and Shell Oil Co.

Caliber Associates recently placed Theresa LaVallee as the chief development officer at Coherus BioSciences in Redwood City, CA. Dr. LaVallee will serve as a member of the company’s executive leadership team and oversee all regulatory matters and product development functions, reporting to Denny Lanfear, president and CEO of Coherus.

“Theresa is a terrific addition to Coherus at a time when we are increasingly focused on our immuno-oncology pipeline, particularly combinations with toripalimab, our PD-1 inhibitor,” said Mr. Lanfear. “She is a seasoned executive with a proven track record of success in the end-to-end discovery and development of drugs and diagnostics for cancer. With her scientific and regulatory expertise, she will play a critical role in the growth of our immuno-oncology development capabilities.”

