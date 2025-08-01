ZRG Acquires NextCap Search

ZRG continues its aggressive expansion with the acquisition of NextCap Search, a boutique executive search firm specializing in senior-level placements within investment banking and financial services. The move reflects ZRG’s strategic focus on strengthening its financial services practice as demand surges for proven leadership in an increasingly complex and fast-paced deal environment. Hunt Scanlon Media goes inside the latest deal!

August 1, 2025 – ZRG has acquired NextCap Search, a boutique executive search firm with deep experience placing senior talent in investment banking and financial services. Financial details of the deal were not released. The move adds further depth to ZRG’s financial services practice at a time when firms are under increasing pressure to compete for proven leadership and revenue generators in a rapidly shifting market. The demand for senior-level professionals in investment banking and corporate finance has significantly grown in recent years, fueled by rising deal activity, greater regulatory complexity, and a revitalized emphasis on growth.

With the acquisition, founders Jill Feldman and Tom Labadie will co-lead investment banking search efforts at ZRG. “Jill and Tom have built a firm defined by access, execution, and trust,” said Larry Hartmann, CEO of ZRG. “Their focus on partnership with clients, and their ability to leverage deep sector expertise and reach, expands our ability to deliver in one of the most dynamic sectors we serve.”

NextCap has decades of experience recruiting senior talent across investment banking, corporate development, strategy, and finance. Their senior-led approach and long-standing client relationships have earned them a reputation for rigor, discretion, and results, ZRG noted.

As part of ZRG, NextCap will continue to operate with the same focused, client centric approach—now supported by global reach, sector depth, and expanded capabilities across executive search, interim solutions, embedded solutions, and advisory.

“Our clients rely on us to navigate critical hires where the stakes are high and timelines are tight,” said Ms. Feldman. “Joining ZRG gives us the ability to move faster, go broader, and solve more complex leadership needs.”

“This partnership allows us to stay true to what’s always made us successful—while offering more to clients and candidates alike,” Mr. Labadie added. “We’re excited to be part of a firm that brings both global scale and a shared commitment to quality.”

ZRG, founded in 1999, is a fast-growing global talent advisory firm with the financial backing of private equity investor RFE Investment Partners. It provides a full suite of executive, middle management, and customized search solutions through its offices in North America, Europe, South America, and Asia. The firm finds leaders across a broad spectrum of business markets, including aerospace, consumer, education, healthcare services, and solutions, industrial, life sciences, non-profit, private equity and venture capital, and technology. ZRG is based in Rochelle Park, NJ.

Other Recent Acquisitions

In February, ZRG acquired Aspen Leadership Group, a search firm focused on placing and supporting top fundraising leaders and executive talent in educational institutions and the broader non-profit sector. Hunt Scanlon Ventures, the Greenwich, Connecticut-based human capital M&A advisory firm, served as an advisor on the deal.

Aspen Leadership Group, established in 2013, conducts a wide range of searches across the fundraising, education and non-profit sector and is widely considered the eminent leader in its field. Its clients include Brown University, PBS, Robin Hood, the Humane Society of the United States, the Leakey Foundation, Carnegie Mellon University, and the Denver Zoological Foundation, among others.

ZRG Acquires Jamesbeck

ZRG has acquired Jamesbeck, a New York City-based recruitment firm specializing in senior-level talent for the broad investment management community across private market and traditional firms. Hunt Scanlon Ventures, a Greenwich, Connecticut-based human capital M&A advisory firm, served as an advisor to ZRG. “This strategic move aims to establish ZRG’s presence in asset management and will support the firm’s existing private markets clients by adding a new channel for senior roles at the management company level across investments, product, and fundraising,” said ZRG.

Jamesbeck specializes in the investment management industry across public and private markets. The firm recruits senior-level talent across investing, distribution, product and C-suite positions on behalf of a range of clients from boutiques to the largest multi-product organizations. Jamesbeck’s Melissa Norris, managing partner, and Beth Rustin, founding partner, will become the co-heads of asset management search at ZRG.

ZRG also recently acquired Bravanti, a Chicago-based advisory firm specializing in services including executive coaching, executive team coaching, developing leaders, and outplacement/career transition services. “Bravanti brings expertise in three key areas: executive coaching, leadership acceleration, and outplacement career transition,” said Mr. Hartmann. “Bravanti’s global cadre of highly experienced coaches helps unlock the potential of executives up through C-level who deliver powerful business results and exceptional return on their company’s investments in their development.”

With this acquisition, ZRG significantly enhances its leadership development services brand by adding a worldwide team of leadership coaches and consultants, who serve corporate clients, PE firms and corporate boards.

ZRG also acquired Linked4HR Solutions’ executive interim & HR advisory services in the Middle East and Africa (MENA) region. With this acquisition the firm added Hicham Hachkal as managing director for interim and HR advisory.

Contributed by Scott A. Scanlon, Editor-in-Chief and Dale M. Zupsansky, Executive Editor – Hunt Scanlon Media