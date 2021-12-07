Zingaro, Fidler, & Wolfe Recruits CEO for Carolina Caring

December 7, 2021 – Executive search firm Zingaro, Fidler, & Wolfe has assisted in the recruitment of Dana Killian as president and chief executive officer of Carolina Caring. “We are thrilled to announce that Dana Killian will be our president and CEO,” said Darrell Johnson, board chair. “Her valuable experience in senior management roles has helped her gain an understanding of what it takes for Carolina Caring to thrive in today’s competitive marketplace.” Ms. Killian is a seasoned executive with more than 16 years in the healthcare industry leading innovation, growth, marketing, business development and community outreach efforts. Her diverse background also includes developing and leading Centers for Medicare and Medicaid (CMS) value-based programs such as Accountable Care Organizations (ACOs) and Bundled Payment Programs.

Ms. Killian has served as Carolina Caring’s interim president and CEO since July. Prior to that, she was its senior vice president of strategy. During her tenure there, Ms. Killian has participated in industry workgroups and innovation teams, been involved in regulatory committees, and has collaborated with key leaders of large hospital systems. “Her creativity has enabled her to provide innovative solutions to address business challenges while maintaining Carolina Caring’s culture and core values,” the organization said.

In her new role, Ms. Killian will lead operational and strategic efforts at the non-profit serious illness care organization. She will drive innovation, enhance quality, expand community partnerships, and increase access to services for patients and families in western North Carolina.

“I am honored to lead Carolina Caring’s mission forward,” said Ms. Killian. “My goal is to continue to empower and support our engaged team to compassionately care for the patients and families we serve.”

Carolina Caring, founded in 1979, is an independent, community-based, nonprofit healthcare provider. It specializes in programs that offer relief from chronic conditions, serious illnesses, and the challenges they bring, including palliative medicine and hospice care for all ages, primary care and grief counseling. Currently, Carolina Caring serves 12 counties across western North Carolina and the Charlotte Region.

Experienced Search Firm

Established in 1989, Zingaro, Fidler, Wolfe & Co., and its predecessor firm, Zingaro and Co., is a retained executive search and consulting firm specializing in the healthcare and life-science industries. Collectively, the recruiting team has over 60 years of global staff, line, and recruiting experience within the healthcare industry.

With over 600 executive level placements, the firm has a proven ability to search and select impactful senior management for its clients. Ron Zingaro is the managing partner of Zingaro, Fidler, Wolfe & Co. With more than 40 years of operating experience. Dr. Zingaro has held broad-based executive assignments with American Hospital Supply Corporation and Hillenbrand Industries in general management, marketing, business development, planning, research and RA/QA.

