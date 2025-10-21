True Launches Digital Infrastructure Practice

October 21, 2025 – Global talent provider True has launched a dedicated digital infrastructure practice. The new practice will be led by managing director Steve Dargan, a UK-based industry veteran with more than 20 years of experience recruiting senior leaders across data centers, broadband, cloud, and next-generation connectivity. The practice will focus on partnering with investors, developers, and operators driving the expansion of digital infrastructure worldwide. True will place C-suite, functional, and regional executives who can lead organizations through the sector’s increasing scale and complexity.

“As our partners invest heavily in the foundational layer that supports their portfolios, launching a dedicated digital infrastructure practice was a natural evolution for us,” said Brad Stadler, co-CEO of True. “Steve’s unparalleled expertise and global network are exactly what our clients need to capitalize on the immense opportunities in this space.”

“Digital infrastructure is the backbone of the modern economy, and the demand for transformative leadership has never been greater,” said Sam McGrath, GM of EMEA & APAC. “We are thrilled to welcome Steve and the team to True. With their expertise, we can connect clients with the leaders who will drive innovation, growth, and resilience across the entire digital infrastructure landscape. The launch of this practice aligns seamlessly with our global strategy and directly addresses the rising demand from our clients for elite leadership in this sector.”

The launch comes amid a surge in global investment fueled by AI, cloud computing, and private equity-backed infrastructure projects that require substantial capital and sophisticated leadership.

“As the digital infrastructure industry matures, it needs leaders capable of managing significant growth and executing complex global strategies,” said Mr. Dargan. “With a strong foothold in venture capital, private equity, and technology, now integrated with digital infrastructure, True is uniquely positioned. We understand the talent needed to lead in this high-stakes environment and are eager to help clients build teams that will drive future innovation.”

Working in both the private and public sectors, True Search has offices throughout the U.S. as well as the EMEA and APAC regions. Since the late 1990s, the firm’s founders have refined their search process with a blend of data-centric insights, relationship-building, and experience to produce a methodology that consistently improves hiring decisions and accelerates growth. The firm’s clients include Jet, Work Front, and Summit Partners. True Search is a subsidiary of True Platform, a global portfolio of human capital services and products for high-growth tech and tech-enabled organizations. True recently placed No. 6 on the Hunt Scanlon Media “Top 50 Recruiters” ranking.

Growing Non-Profit & Social Impact Practice

True recently expanded its non-profit & social impact practice with the strategic addition of Gautam Raghavan. An accomplished public servant and talent strategist, Mr. Raghavan most recently served as director of the White House Office of presidential personnel under the Biden-Harris administration. “Gautam is intimately familiar with public service, which gives him a unique understanding of the challenges and opportunities in the nonprofit and social impact space” said Brad Stadler, co-CEO of True. “His cross-sector perspective and proven ability to navigate complex systems position him to serve a wide range of organizations aligning talent with purpose.”

Mr. Gautam brings two decades of experience building and leading high-performing teams within complex, mission-driven environments including the White House, the Pentagon, and Congress. In his most recent role at the White House, he led the recruitment and selection of more than 7,000 presidential appointees—including Cabinet secretaries, agency heads, ambassadors, senior executives, and members of presidential boards and commissions. Under his leadership, the Office of presidential personnel set records in hiring speed, diversity, and retention.

“I am thrilled to join the dynamic, creative, and collaborative team at True,” said Mr. Raghavan. “I am especially excited and inspired by True’s understanding and track record of leveraging data and technology to work smarter, go faster, and help organizations across sectors and industries hire the best teams to do the most good.”

