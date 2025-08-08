The McCormick Group Forms Alliance with Salt

August 8, 2025 – The McCormick Group, an Arlington, VA-based executive recruitment firm, has formed an alliance with global digital recruitment provider Salt. “For us, this partnership is a key move in accelerating Salt’s growth in the U.S., particularly in tech, digital leadership, and commercial innovation,” said Elliot Dell, CEO at Salt. “The McCormick Group brings a level of insight and credibility in this market that’s rare. Together, we can deliver with both scale and nuance.”

This collaboration is founded on a shared commitment to delivering high-touch market expertise and long-term value to clients with a consultative approach. It brings together Salt’s global reach and digital specialization with The McCormick Group’s deep relationships in legal, government affairs, social impact, real estate, construction, federal contracting and technology – from startups to large enterprise firms. Both firms will continue to operate independently while collaborating on joint search efforts, market insights, and client delivery, focused on leadership roles that drive transformation.

“In 1974, I founded The McCormick Group with a simple belief: Develop sources who know the top performing people in the fields we specialize in and then recruit the very best candidates for our clients based on their assessments,” said Bill McCormick, founder of The McCormick Group. “This partnership with Salt represents that same principle – doing the work right, with the right people.”

Related: Top 5 Leadership Shifts to Watch After the Summer Break

“At The McCormick Group, we’ve built our reputation on trust and a personalized approach to executive search,” said Deborah Page and Elizabeth Humphrey, vice presidents at The McCormick Group. “Partnering with Salt broadens our perspective and enhances our ability to deliver strategic talent solutions, particularly in rapidly evolving digital sectors. As technology and AI continue to reshape industries, our clients need partners who understand both innovation and talent.”

Partnership, Performance, and Values

“Bill and I quickly aligned on what matters – partnership, performance, and values,” said David Delbecq, tech market leader for Salt U.S. “This is not just about reach. It’s about combining strengths to help clients lead through change.”

The Select Guide to America’s Top 250 Executive Search Firms

Hunt Scanlon Media proudly presents the Select Guide to America’s Top 250 Executive Search Firms.

This comprehensive online directory is your definitive resource for finding the best executive search firms to serve your talent needs.

Our guide is meticulously curated to connect you with leading firms that specialize in various industries and functions, ensuring you find the perfect match for your executive recruitment needs.

Salt is a global talent solutions consultancy and recruitment agency specializing in digital, tech, marketing, sales, and creative roles. Operating across five continents, Salt partners with organizations to deliver strategic talent at pace and scale — from individual hires to full workforce solutions.

The McCormick Group provides executive search services to associations, corporate government affairs offices, and law firms, among others. The firm offers clients a full range of human capital services, including recruitment, human resources strategic planning and consulting, compensation studies and surveys, management succession consulting and restructuring, and outplacement consulting.

Related: The AI Adoption Curve in Executive Search

Contributed by Scott A. Scanlon, Editor-in-Chief and Dale M. Zupsansky, Executive Editor – Hunt Scanlon Media