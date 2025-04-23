Strategic Workforce Planning: Choosing Between Growing and Acquiring Talent

Should you grow leadership talent from within or bring in fresh expertise from the outside? As organizations face rapid change and fierce competition, this fundamental choice—buy vs. build—can have lasting impacts on culture, agility, and long-term success. Join DHR Global and Hunt Scanlon Media tomorrow for an exclusive webinar that unpacks the pros and cons of each path, with expert insights from Christine Greybe and Dwain Celistan on how leading companies are navigating this critical decision.

April 23, 2025 – Organizations deciding on talent strategies often face a pivotal decision: should they buy talent from the outside or build it from within? Buying talent—recruiting externally—can accelerate the injection of fresh ideas, niche expertise, and leadership capabilities, especially when time is of the essence. On the other hand, executive search consultants tell Hunt Scanlon Media that building internal talent through mentorship, training, and succession planning creates a culture of loyalty, continuity, and institutional knowledge. While the “buy” approach may provide a short-term boost, the “build” strategy often yields longer-term stability and alignment with company values.

Choosing between buying and building talent requires a nuanced evaluation of organizational goals, timelines, and culture. For instance, if a company is undergoing a major transformation or entering a new market, buying may offer the speed and expertise necessary to compete.

However, over-reliance on external hires can alienate existing employees and disrupt cultural cohesion. Conversely, promoting from within can boost morale and reduce onboarding time, but may fall short when new skill sets are urgently needed. Leaders must consider these trade-offs alongside organizational tendencies: does the company value legacy and development, or does it prioritize agility and disruption?

“During times of rapid growth or transformation, companies may need to prioritize buying talent over building it internally when there is an urgent need for skilled professionals and a lack of internal bench strength for critical roles,” said Dwain Celistan, managing partner and leader of the global diversity practice for DHR Global. “This approach is essential when new skills and capabilities, such as advanced technology or AI expertise, cannot be found or built within the organization. Additionally, a strategic pivot, such as shifting to cloud-based solutions or transitioning from wholesale to direct-to-consumer (DTC) models, may necessitate acquiring external talent to ensure a smooth and effective transition.”

“Company culture plays a crucial role in the success or failure of both buying and building talent strategies, as a positive company culture is critical for building and retaining talent,” said Christine Greybe, president, leadership consulting. “Internally developed leaders tend to reinforce and evolve the culture naturally, ensuring alignment with the organization’s values and goals. To embark on a strategy to build talent you need a strong leadership team that embodies the values of the organization and creates an inclusive environment where employees feel valued and engaged.”

“With external hires, there is a risk of misalignment if integration processes are weak, potentially disrupting the existing culture,” Mr. Celistan said. “The risks can be mitigated through a robust onboarding program focused on culture alignment, including coaching.”

“Investing time to build and maintain a positive culture not only reduces turnover and increases productivity but also serves as a competitive advantage,” said Ms. Greybe. “Building a strong culture reflects positively on employer brand, making it easier to attract top talent.”

Join DHR Global tomorrow for an interactive webinar supported by Hunt Scanlon Media. In this session, we will explore the critical decision of whether to buy or build talent. We'll discuss the pros and cons of each approach and examine how company culture and speed can influence these decisions.

Ms. Greybe and Mr. Celistan will provide insights from real-world scenarios, including how leading national and global companies have navigated buy versus build at pivotal moments of significant growth and CEO turnover.

Suzanne Jacob serves as the chief marketing officer for DHR.

Dwain Celistan serves as managing partner and leader of the global diversity practice for DHR in the firm's Chicago office.

Christine Greybe is president of DHR Leadership Consulting.

