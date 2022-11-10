StevenDouglas Opens New Offices in Cleveland and Dallas

November 10, 2022 – Executive search firm StevenDouglas has expanded with the addition of new offices in Cleveland and Dallas. The office in Cleveland will be focused on technology search and staffing while the office in Dallas will concentrate on finance and accounting. The firm has hired Bryan Krieger as managing director to lead the Cleveland location and Rob Parker as VP to head operations in Dallas. “We are extremely excited about adding Bryan and Rob to lead their respective markets,” said Matt Shore, CEO of StevenDouglas. He went on to say, “Our business is built on creating successful outcomes for our clients and adding proven industry leaders, which makes our company better positioned to service our customers.”

Mr. Krieger brings broad expertise in the technology recruiting sector. He has experience working with an array of clients, ranging anywhere from small businesses to large Fortune 500 companies. Mr. Krieger has built strong business relationships and partnerships within the IT C-suite executives, VPs, senior business leaders, etc. Previously, he served in various senior roles with Randstad Technologies.

Mr. Parker has spent over 25 years providing senior-level talent to top industries nationally in the finance and accounting sector. He centers his practice on providing search services for mid-market to Fortune 500 companies and placing mid-level management to C-suite executives in the areas of finance, accounting, financial reporting, and treasury. Prior to joining StevenDouglas, Mr. Parker gained experience with search and firms Hunter Hollis and Roth Staffing.

Established in 1984, StevenDouglas is a boutique executive search and interim resources firm. Its client base is industry agnostic and ranges from start-ups and emerging middle-market to Fortune 500 companies and private equity firms. StevenDouglas has experience in a variety of key areas of expertise, as well as rapid-growth, highly competitive practices, such as IT staffing and consulting. The firm is headquartered in Miami.

Newly Appointed CEO

In July, StevenDouglas named Mr. Shore as CEO, succeeding Steve Sadaka, who has assumed the role of chairman and founder. “Matt truly embodies the core values that StevenDouglas was founded on. He is always committed to doing what’s best for our employees, clients, and candidates, as well as his community,” said Mr. Sadaka. “I couldn’t think of a better partner as we continue to expand StevenDouglas while keeping our amazing culture intact.”

Mr. Shore joined StevenDouglas in 2006, playing an integral role in the firm’s expansion. He initially joined the firm to launch the interim resources practice and after one year was promoted to president to help scale the search business as well. Since then, Mr. Shore has helped the firm opportunistically expand from one office and 15 employees when he joined, into a national firm with 22 offices and 150 professionals.

“Over the years, I would describe our hiring strategy to being one of situational opportunists,” said Mr. Shore. “We do not typically go after a market and try to find someone in that market. Our approach is typically to find great people and then add them to an existing team or build a team around them in a market or practice area. As I think about where I want to invest of our money in human capital, we want to focus first in geographies where we already have a footprint to build off of and we want to continue to add talent in practices where we are already a strong player and want to add more capability.”

