SRI Acquires LPA Search Partners

April 5, 2022 – London-based executive recruiting firm SRI has acquired LPA Search Partners, a women-owned firm led by industry veterans Willa Perlman and Anna McCormick Kelch. “Technology is driving major change in every industry, and we are delighted to join forces with Anna and Willa and their talented team,” said Jim Chaplin, CEO of SRI. “LPA has an impressive track record of executive search appointments across a broad range of tech and tech-led businesses. This acquisition significantly enhances the combined entity’s ability to serve our clients on a global scale.” LPA Search Partners offers expertise in a number of industry verticals, including education, edtech, and knowledge services; information services and SaaS; digital media and publishing; data analytics; healthcare IT and services, professional services; and non-profit. LPA specializes in searches for C-level executives and their direct reports.

Ms. McCormick Kelch and Ms. Perlman will become co-CEOs of SRI North America and continue to lead their specialist practices as managing director, technology and managing director, edtech and education non-profit, respectively. Jay Hussey moves to become president, global executive search, SRI. “We are thrilled to be joining SRI,” Ms. McCormick Kelch said. “The partnership adds a significant additional benefit to our clients through expansive geographic coverage and depth of expertise in other relevant sectors, in particular media, entertainment and technology.”

“SRI provides a welcome new home and enhanced global search services to broaden our edtech practice, which is among the most well-known and respected in North America,” said Ms. Perlman. “SRI shares our commitments to creating lasting impact, delivering diversity to drive performance, and going the extra mile.”

SRI is a global executive search and consulting firm focused on the sport, esports, media and entertainment, fashion, and sporting goods industries. The firm’s services include executive search, emerging leaders search, hiring strategy, board assessment, succession planning, salary benchmarking, new market entry consulting, and multi-vacancy projects. SRI has a global footprint with people located in London, Los Angeles, New York, Portland, Boston, Munich, Lausanne, Sydney, Melbourne, Singapore, and Beijing.

SRI recently acquired Mission Bay, a media and entertainment executive search provider serving clients across the U.K., Asia-Pacific, and the U.S. covering the international broadcasting, production, publishing, and wider media space.

“We are thrilled to welcome Joanna Reesby, John Keeling, and their talented team to SRI,” said Jamie Waldron, SRI managing partner and global head of the firm’s media and entertainment practice. “After 10 successful years since founding Mission Bay, I am delighted to be joining forces with SRI for the next exciting stage in our journey,” said Ms. Reesby, managing partner at Mission Bay. Mr. Keeling, managing partner at Mission Bay, added: “The partnership adds significant additional benefit to our clients through expansive geographic coverage and significant depth and expertise in other relevant sectors, in particular sport and technology.”

