Russell Reynolds Associates Adds Former Accenture CEO

May 1, 2025 – Global leadership advisory firm Russell Reynolds Associates has expanded with the addition of former Accenture CEO Tonje Sandberg as managing director based in in Oslo office. “We are delighted to welcome Tonje to the firm,” said Harald Kringlebotn, managing director and Norway country manager for Russell Reynolds Associates. “Tonje brings invaluable insights and expertise that will strengthen our technology leadership offering. Her deep commitment to innovation and creating value for clients has driven significant success across both Nordic and global markets. This extensive experience positions her uniquely to address our clients’ evolving challenges in today’s dynamic business landscape.”

“Tonje’s appointment reinforces our commitment to continue building our technology practice and expanding our capabilities across the Nordic region and beyond,” said Laura Sanderson, co-head of Europe, Middle East & India at Russell Reynolds Associates. “Her 30 years of leadership experience at Accenture will be a tremendous asset to our team and clients globally as they navigate increasingly complex challenges. We’re particularly thrilled to welcome one of the Nordic region’s most prominent female technology CEOs to the firm.”

Ms. Sandberg previously served as CEO of Accenture Norway and spent more than three decades with Accenture Nordic, where she held senior leadership roles across energy, utilities, chemicals, telecom, media, software platforms, high tech, health and public sector, and banking. “As a trusted advisor to boards and C-suites, she translates major technology-driven challenges into leadership opportunities to help navigate transformation. Ms. Sandberg specializes in integrating international best practices with personalized local insights to drive growth, foster innovation, and deliver exceptional value for clients,” Russell Reynolds Associates said.

Russell Reynolds Associates is a global leadership advisory and search firm. Its 520-plus consultants in 47 offices work with public, private, and non-profit organizations across all industries and regions. The firm also conducts in-depth organizational culture assessment and measures the cultural fit of key leadership and candidates in the following areas: arts and culture, global development, higher education, non-profit health and human services, public sector, social justice and advocacy, as well as trade and professional associations.

Related: Russell Reynolds Associates Names Chief People Officer

The firm provides executive search services across all areas of the global media, entertainment, technology, and athletics markets. The firm’s consultants bring the experience and ability to assess competencies and cultural fit of board members, CEOs, senior functional leadership and players, with expertise in professional sports teams and leagues (CEOs, general managers, coaches and players); digital, media and entertainment; and technology-based start-ups.

New Singapore Leader

Russell Reynolds recently appointed Euan Kenworthy as country manager of the Singapore office. “We are confident that Euan’s proven track record in building diverse and high-performing leadership teams, complemented with his deep appreciation of cultural sensitivities in the region, will be a great asset to our Singapore team and our clients,” said Matthias Oberholzer, Russell Reynolds Associates’ Asia Pacific lead. “We are excited for Euan to continue delivering value to our clients in his new role, and to continue growing our Singapore business.”

Mr. Kenworthy has served as leader of the firm’s private capital sector in Asia Pacific and infrastructure practice globally, working closely with clients on board and CEO succession and executive searches globally. He also advises sovereign wealth, private equity, and infrastructure funds in the recruitment and development of their leadership teams and the boards and teams of their portfolio companies.

Mr. Kenworthy joined Russell Reynolds Associates in 2014 and has over 15 years of experience working with boards of directors and senior management across London, Singapore, and Switzerland. He has helped these decision-makers create sustainable growth and success through leadership consulting and executive search.

In his new role, Mr. Kenworthy is leading the Singapore office operations, continuing to deepen relationships with the firm’s clients as well as grow the business as a key hub in the Asia Pacific region. “I am honored to have been appointed to lead the Singapore office,” he said. “I am committed to continue building on the firm’s strong legacy of excellence to further strengthen our position as the trusted advisor for boards, CEOs and C-suite, in the region. I’m looking forward to work with our exceptional team to partner with our clients to navigate the evolving leadership landscape.”

Related: Russell Reynolds Associates Names Head of Greater China

Contributed by Scott A. Scanlon, Editor-in-Chief and Dale M. Zupsansky, Executive Editor – Hunt Scanlon Media