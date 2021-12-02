Royer Thompson Expands Talent and Culture Advisory Practice

December 2, 2021 – Talent management firm Royer Thompson has expanded with the addition of Sarah Crown, formerly of global talent management firm SHL, as director talent and cultural advisory and will lead the assessment practice across the firm. Ms. Crown brings global experience advising clients on leadership assessment and talent management solutions, said firm president Kim West. “Our clients are seeking support to assess leaders individually and in team dynamics with the goal of helping leaders and organizations thrive and achieve their full potential,” she said.

The new director’s credentials and extensive experience add additional depth to Royer Thompson’s talent management mandates. At SHL, Ms. Crown spent the last 14 years designing and delivering talent management strategies with a focus on leadership selection and development, working with the firm’s largest global clients in North America, Europe, Africa, South America and Asia-Pacific.

Ms. Crown has expertise in high-potential identification and development, leadership selection, development programs, team and individual assessments, team effectiveness and succession planning. She has provided psychometric feedback to individuals ranging from C-suite leaders to professional individual contributors. Earlier in her career, Ms. Crown worked as an industrial/organizational psychology researcher in Halifax and Ottawa. She has a bachelor’s degree in psychology and a master’s degree in industrial/organizational psychology, both from Saint Mary’s University.

“I am thrilled to join a firm with a reputation for excellence and that supports Atlantic Canadian organizations,” said Ms. Crown. “Royer Thompson is a great match because of the integrated approach to talent management, LeadershipPool, executive recruitment, HR advisory, coaching and career transition.”

Headquartered in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Royer Thompson is a full-service management and human resource consulting firm, focused on capturing the full potential of people in organizations by supporting: a shared sense of purpose, organizational design, recruiting and cultivating leadership, and fostering an innovative spirit. The firm said it supports organizations through structural change, alignment and delivery of strategy by “ensuring the right people are doing the right things at the right levels.”

For over 20 years, Royer Thompson has provided strategic advisory services in times of transformational change and has attracted and retained senior management professionals with depth in recruitment, leadership development and evaluation, governance-related services, organizational design, human resources planning, service delivery and career transition.

“Our clients and top talent know no geographic boundaries which makes it imperative for us to recruit, develop and foster executive leadership within a global context,” said Ms. West.

Last month, Royer Thompson promoted Amanda Penney to vice president and practice lead, HR advisory services and career transition. She joined the firm almost three years ago. Ms. Penney brings to this role deep experience in organizational performance, human resources and career care, said the firm.

Ms. Penney has been immersed in all aspects of Royer Thompson’s advisory services bringing extensive knowledge, understanding and a holistic approach to the firm’s clients. Her career has been focused on helping organizations achieve the full potential of people and teams.

Prior to joining Royer Thompson, Ms. Penney led the human resources function for marque regional and national companies, responsible for providing strategic advice and operational support of corporate and business goals with regards to people and culture. She led the planning and execution of HR strategy and provided strategic direction in areas such as talent management, succession and workforce planning, employee and labor relations, compensation, culture, change management and organizational design

Over her career, Ms. Penney has undertaken significant organizational restructure and downsizing projects in addition to leading the human resources policies, processes, training, recruitment, and onboarding initiatives, said Royer Thompson. Her experience includes the role of human resource strategy during significant periods of organizational growth and downsizing. She was also involved in workforce adjustment projects acting as an advisor and facilitator.

