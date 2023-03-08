ON Partners Recruits Chief Services Officer for StarCompliance

March 8, 2023 – ON Partners have helped to place Michael DiComes as the new chief services officer of StarCompliance. Partner Seth Harris led the assignment. “As we build on our reputation of best-in-class client service, matched with award-winning compliance solutions, it was imperative that we found the right client service executive to take the organization to the next level,” said Jennifer Sun, CEO. “We are thrilled to bring Mike onboard, bringing his expertise in all facets of post-sales services to our client-first approach.”

Mr. DiComes has more than 20 years of experience in global technology innovation and has led multi-disciplinary teams driving the customer experience for enterprise software companies. He was previously senior vice president of customer success at OnShift, and spearheaded client implementations and global support at ACI Worldwide. His experience spans a variety of industries including healthcare, cybersecurity, payments, and higher education.

In his new position, Mr. DiComes will drive the integration of StarCompliance’s solutions and services capabilities and support the growing needs of its current and future clients. StarCompliance‘s future-ready compliance platform provides companies with a holistic, 360-degree view of employee activity, automating the detection and resolution of potential employee conflicts of interest.

“Star’s reputation for putting clients front and center in everything they do was a beacon of light for me,” said Mr. DiComes. “I’m excited to be a part of the Star team to help evolve its services capabilities as part of the tremendous growth they are experiencing.”

StarCompliance is a provider of compliance technology software solutions. Serving enterprise financial firms around the world – including asset managers, investment banks, broker-dealers, private equity firms, insurance companies, and stock exchanges – the STAR Platform empowers organizations to achieve regulatory compliance while safeguarding their integrity and business reputations.

In 2021, StarCompliance used ON Partners to recruit Lang Leonard as its CFO. “With the recent acquisition of Pentana Compliance (formerly known as Redland Solutions) from Ideagen, coupled with a record growth year, Lang’s deep expertise and skill-set is a great fit for where we are today and where Star is headed,” said Ms. Sun. “He’s helped successfully guide and grow many companies in the B2B software space and I’m confident he can do the same at Star.” Mr. Leonard has led multiple consecutive companies through periods of significant growth and successful exits as both a CFO and COO. He comes most recently from SentryOne, a provider of B2B database performance monitoring and data-ops solutions that was acquired by SolarWinds. Related: ON Partners Recruits Chief Revenue Officer for StarCompliance

With a primary focus on technology, consumer, industrial, and the life science sectors, ON Partners recruits C-level and board talent for public and private companies, as well as venture capital and private equity firms. Founded in 2006, the firm’s consultants work from offices in Atlanta; Boston; Chicago; Cleveland; Dallas; Menlo Park, CA; Minneapolis. MN; San Francisco; and New York. ON Partners was named one of the fastest growing search firms this year by Hunt Scanlon Media. The firm is now ranked as one of the 20 largest search firms in the nation.

