ON Partners Recruits CFO for Axcelis Technologies

September 8, 2023 – Executive search firm ON Partners recently helped to place James Coogan as the new CFO of NASDAQ-traded Axcelis Technologies Inc., a supplier of enabling ion implantation solutions for the semiconductor industry. Mr. Coogan will join the company in October. Partner Lenny Vairo spearheaded the assignment for the search firm. “After an extensive search, we are delighted to announce that Jamie will be joining Axcelis as our new CFO,” said Russell Low, president and CEO. “He is a seasoned executive with a proven track record and his wealth of knowledge and experience will be of great benefit as we continue to focus on the tremendous growth opportunities ahead for Axcelis. We are confident that Jamie will help the team continue to deliver the growth and profitability that investors have come to expect from Axcelis.”

“I have been planning this transition in coordination with the board and believe now is the right time to transition the finance function,” said Mr. Brewer. “I will continue to oversee manufacturing operations through year end, at which time I will move into the senior advisor role, supporting both functions as needed through 2024.”

Mr. Coogan brings more than 20 years of finance, accounting, and investor relations experience across multiple industries, most recently in aerospace and defense. He joins Axcelis after serving as senior vice president and CFO at Kaman Corp., a provider of aerospace and defense products. During his 15 years with Kaman, he held various management positions including vice president, investor relations and corporate development; assistant vice president, external reporting and SEC compliance; and director, external reporting and SEC compliance. After starting his career at PwC, Mr. Coogan held several financial management roles at Ann Taylor Stores Corp. and Mohegan Tribal Gaming Authority before joining Kaman.

“I am thrilled to join Axcelis during such an exciting time and I look forward to partnering with the leadership team and the board to build on the company’s success and drive further growth and long-term shareholder returns,” said Mr. Coogan.

Axcelis, headquartered in Beverly, MA, has been providing high-productivity solutions for the semiconductor industry for 45 years. Axcelis is dedicated to developing enabling process applications through the design, manufacture, and complete life cycle support of ion implantation systems.

With a primary focus on technology, consumer, industrial, and the life science sectors, ON Partners recruits C-level and board talent for public and private companies, as well as venture capital and private equity firms. Founded in 2006, the firm’s consultants work from offices in Atlanta; Boston; Chicago; Cleveland; Dallas; Menlo Park, CA; Minneapolis. MN; San Francisco; and New York. ON Partners was named one of the fastest growing search firms this year by Hunt Scanlon Media. The firm is now ranked as one of the 20 largest search firms in the nation.

Mr. Vairo has 25-plus years in retained executive search recruiting CEO, C-level, and senior executives across a range of industry sectors including technology and enterprise, industrial, and life sciences. He has experience in private equity and public companies.

Recent CFO Search

Recently, ON Partners and Mr. Vairo helped recruit Risa Sparks as the new chief financial officer of ETQ. She succeeds Rick Russo who played a major role in the company’s private-equity backed growth, ultimately leading to ETQ’s acquisition by Hexagon AB last April. In her new position, Ms. Sparks is responsible for ETQ’s finance, accounting, legal, and IT/business operations/security, as well as quality and compliance functions.

Ms. Sparks brings more than 20 years of leadership and global experience in finance, business operations, investment strategy, and mergers and acquisitions, as well as enterprise SaaS software growth models. She was most recently SVP of strategic finance and accounting at Panorama Education, a SaaS education software firm. There, Ms. Sparks led the financial planning and analysis team, accounting, and corporate development activities.

Contributed by Scott A. Scanlon, Editor-in-Chief; Dale M. Zupsansky, Managing Editor; and Stephen Sawicki, Managing Editor – Hunt Scanlon Media