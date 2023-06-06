ON Partners Appoints Chief Product Officer

June 6, 2023 – ON Partners has expanded its senior leadership team with the addition of Jin Ro as chief product officer. He will be responsible for driving the vision, strategy, and execution of the firm’s product, technology, and data. “Jin has deep experience centered around bridging the inherent gap that exists between technology and business to create actionable insights, new products, and new revenue streams,” said Matt Mooney, co-president of ON Partners. “He is a creative strategist who is not afraid to architect insightful solutions by expertly merging analytics, tech, data, and design. As a firm that’s always prided itself on taking a non-conformist, untraditional view within a historically institutional industry, ON Partners is focused and invested in incorporating innovative and efficient solutions to enhance the overall executive search experience and deliver impactful results.”

Mr. Ro joins ON Partners with over 20 years of technology, product and data solutions experience from corporate leaders. Most recently, he served as chief analytics officer for PRGX Global. Prior to that, Mr. Ro was vice president of analytics for Seal Software, a Docusign company. Before this, he served as senior director, strategy and analytics at McKesson. Mr. Ro also served in various positions with Accenture.

“This is a people business, and ON Partners must continue to utilize technology and data to drive successful solutions for its executive community,” said Mr. Ro. “What sets ON Partners apart from other executive search firms is the quality experience they provide to their partners, candidates, and clients. The talent intelligence industry must evolve and keep up with the latest technological advances to increase value for the clients, and ON Partners is strategically set up as a business to lead the way.”

As data surrounding C-suite employment trends change over time, ON Partners explains that executive search firms must better leverage talent data to provide expertise to their clients and assess top candidates for leading opportunities.

“Talent intelligence is all about solving problems and enhancing the experience for clients and candidates, while increasing the performance and effectiveness of the firm,” Mr. Ro said. “ON Partners is committed to accomplishing these objectives. I’m excited to bring together the necessary technology, data, insights, and products to accelerate the innovative vision ON Partners has for our clients and candidates. To enable this, having a fast, flexible, user-driven product platform will allow iterative innovation critical to real change and meaningful solutions. I’m fortunate to join a company that isn’t complacent with its recent success but is striving to be proactive in positioning itself for future opportunities by investing in technology, data, and analytics.”

“ON Partners is at a pivotal stage in our business with a 115 percent three-year revenue growth rate and recently established executive leadership team,” said Mr. Mooney. “The CPO role is critical to our future success as we further up level our ambition to expand in growth markets and our commitment to building the most innovative and disruptive pure-play retained executive search firm in the industry.”

With a primary focus on technology, consumer, industrial, and the life science sectors, ON Partners recruits C-level and board talent for public and private companies, as well as venture capital and private equity firms. Founded in 2006, the firm’s consultants work from offices in Atlanta; Boston; Chicago; Cleveland; Dallas; Menlo Park, CA; Minneapolis. MN; San Francisco; and New York. ON Partners was named one of the fastest growing search firms this year by Hunt Scanlon Media. The firm is now ranked as one of the 20 largest search firms in the nation.

In addition, ON Partners was named once again to Hunt Scanlon Media’s CleanTech/Sustainability Top 25, HR/Diversity Recruiting Power 65, Life Sciences & Healthcare Power 50 and Private Equity Recruiting Power 100 lists.

Recent Acquisition

Earlier this year, ON Partners acquired Olympus Search Partners and added its founder, Ashley Estes, as senior partner to further expand its market growth in both PE-backed health and wellness, and TMT. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. “Ashley brings in over 14 years of executive search experience to our team in the areas of both PE-backed healthcare and software,” said Mr. Mooney. “Over the last few years, ON Partners has expanded in the overall health and wellness market, specifically as it pertains to private equity-backed healthcare, IT healthcare systems, and overall health-tech. We see considerable demand and opportunity in this sector and Ashley is a wonderful addition to the team. Both her leadership and expertise will be extremely valuable.”

“Joining ON Partners is a perfect fit, as I’ll continue our expansion into new subsectors of the health and wellness market, such as telehealth,” said Ms. Estes. “Right now, I’ve seen 70 percent growth in the healthcare industry within my former practice and have been able to work with PE funds and portfolio companies such as Team Select, CareATC, and LLR Partners to solidify opportunities for top talent. Since the pandemic, people want the option to be able to attend medical appointments virtually vs. having to attend in-person and companies like these offer several services.”

