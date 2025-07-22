Odgers Makes Leadership Changes in India

July 22, 2025 – Odgers has announced a leadership transition for its India operations. Kaushik DasGupta, who leads the consumer, retail & media practice in Asia-Pacific, has been promoted to managing partner – India. Concurrently, Prasad Medury, who has led the India business for the past eight years, will continue to serve as chairman India. “I am delighted to announce Kaushik DasGupta promotion to managing partner – India,” said Mark Braithwaite, managing director – APAC. “Kaushik possesses an infectious positive energy and an unwavering obsession with delivering quality work for our clients. I am incredibly proud to welcome him into the APAC management team and have every confidence that he has the passion and capability to lead Odgers India to even greater heights as the Indian economy continues to thrive.”

Mr. DasGupta first took the helm of the consumer, retail & media practice in India at the start of 2020 and has more recently expanded his leadership to continue driving the sector ongoing growth across the APAC region. Under his guidance, the consumer practice in India has grown to become the firm second-largest practice in the country, after Industrial, demonstrating success with both global and local clients, and consistently supporting them in their global expansion plans.

A seasoned veteran in executive search, Mr. DasGupta has dedicated nearly his entire career to the field. Prior to joining Odgers, he has held long-term partner roles with two of India largest search firms, both affiliated with global networks.

Dr. Medury tenure as managing director has been transformative for Odgers in India. Since he joined eight years ago, the India business has experienced exponential growth, driven by a strong focus on Indian companies, as well as multinational corporations. “Dr. Medury will continue to be a vital asset to the firm as chairman India,” the firm said. “He will manage an extended handover of his country head responsibilities over the coming months, after which he will continue to lead the firm robust industrial and education practices.”

“Leading Odgers India for the past eight years has been an immense privilege,” said Dr. Medury. “I am incredibly proud of the growth we’ve achieved and the strong foundation we’ve built. I have full confidence in Kaushik leadership and vision to take the firm to its next phase of accelerated success, ensuring trust & continued excellence for our clients.”

“I am honored and excited to step into the role of managing partner for Odgers India,” said Mr. DasGupta. “Prasad has set an incredibly high bar, and I am committed to building upon his legacy, driving further growth, and ensuring we continue to deliver exceptional value to our clients across India, while extending our impact across global markets.”

Odgers delivers executive search, leadership assessment, and development strategies to organizations globally. The firm’s 250-plus partners cover more than 50 sectors and operate out of 59 offices in 29 countries.

New CEO in Canada

Odgers recently named Brad Beveridge as chief executive officer in Canada. The appointment followed a four-year period during which Mr. Beveridge served as president and led the firm’s transition from an executive search firm to an integrated leadership advisory firm. In addition to his CEO responsibilities, he continues to serve on Odgers’ global and U.S. boards of directors.

“Brad assuming the role of chief executive officer recognizes the contributions that he’s made over the last four years,” said Carl Lovas, chairman and CEO of Odgers. “Since 2021, with his strategic leadership the firm has implemented a new vision and purpose, attracted the industry’s best talent to broaden and deepen its expertise, facilitated greater alignment between its North American businesses, and introduced a people and culture strategy that has increased colleague engagement and development. All these contributions have positively impacted the client experience and the firm’s performance, while reinforcing that with Brad’s leadership as CEO, we are perfectly poised for our next phase of growth.”

With more than 25 years of global consulting and management experience, Mr. Beveridge offers deep insight into senior level executive search, as well as talent management and leadership development across a variety of sectors. He was formerly an executive vice president with a leading global human capital management firm, where he led a large team across several lines of business. Mr. Beveridge has served on executive committees for global and Canadian operations.

