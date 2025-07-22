JM Search Recruits CFO for Shamrock Foods

July 22, 2025 – JM Search, a senior-level talent provider serving private equity investors, portfolio companies, and Fortune 1000s, has assisted in the recruitment of Kyle Bunstein as CFO of Shamrock Foods, a family-owned and operated manufacturer and distributor of quality food and food-related products. Phil Menzel and Matt Quinn led the assignment.

Mr. Bunstein brings over 20 years of executive financial leadership experience to his new role. He joins Shamrock Foods from Reiter Affiliated Companies where he also served as CFO. With Reiter Affiliated Companies, he also held the role of vice president and treasurer. During his time with the company he ensured treasury, accounting, insurance, risk and controls were all managed appropriately.

“I’m honored to share that I’ve joined Shamrock Foods as chief financial officer,” Mr. Bunstein said in a LinkedIn post. “I’m deeply grateful to the exceptional team at Shamrock for the warm welcome and the opportunity to contribute to a company with such a rich legacy and bright future. I look forward to partnering with the associates and everyone across Shamrock to drive sustainable growth, strengthen financial strategy and to honor the values that have made Shamrock a trusted name for generations. Together, we can continue to grow and shape Shamrock’s future.”

JM Search is an advisor to CEOs, investors, and boards of directors in recruiting, assessing, and delivering high performance leaders and transformational leadership teams. Its clients include private equity firms and portfolio companies, venture capital-backed businesses, and publicly held companies across North America. Founded in 1980, the JM Search recruiting team brings together former operating and financial executives, investors and experienced search professionals with deep industry specialization, functional expertise, and proven access to talent spanning multiple industry sectors.

Mr. Menzel is a partner at JM Search and practice leader for the firm’s consumer practice. Since joining JM Search in 2015, he has been focused on recruiting executives across the food and beverage consumer industries. Based in Chicago, Mr. Menzel has built a growing and vibrant national practice with clients including large public, private and private equity owned food companies including: Rich Products, Reyes Holdings, US Foods, Pepsico, Shore Capital and Tilia Holdings.

Mr. Quinn is a partner at JM Search and a member of the firm’s financial officers practice. He brings 20 years of recruitment experience specializing in searches for private equity organizations and their portfolio companies with a strategic focus in the manufacturing sector. Mr. Quinn is known for his excellent technical knowledge and has a track record of placing leadership talent across a diverse customer base that includes some of the world’s most prestigious brands.

Today’s CFO

Today’s CFO serves as a strategic leader, guiding the organization in financial planning and risk management while aligning financial goals with overall business objectives. They leverage data analytics to drive informed decision-making, collaborate with other executives, and ensure transparency with stakeholders. However in recent years, the CFO role has shifted from being primarily focused on accounting and financial reporting to more strategic and operational, with influence over the business as a whole, according to Andrew Henry, a managing partner and co-leader of the healthcare & life sciences practice at JM Search.

“Modern CFOs are expected to be forward-looking and provide insights that drive business decisions, rather than simply reporting historical financial data,” he says. “The traditionally emphasized accounting or CPA qualifications are now balanced with skills in data analysis, forecasting, culture development, and leadership.”

Mr. Henry also notes that there is no one-size-fits-all CFO, especially in private equity-backed companies, where timelines to create value are short and intense, a CFO’s qualifications must fit the value creation plan, business model, industry, and existing leadership team. “However, there are a few common trends we’re seeing, which naturally include the ability to lead finance and accounting functions, but increasingly, CFOs must also be able to anticipate future challenges and see around corners, as well as understand the why behind the financial data and effectively communicate it across a broad set of constituents, including the CEO, board, investors, and internal departments,” he said.

The CEO and CFO pairing is arguably the most essential partnership within a company, according to Mr. Henry. He notes that powerful CEO and CFO duos have complimentary skill sets that allow both to operate autonomously, but still in alignment, as they focus on leading the organization and creating shareholder value. “This is especially true in private equity-backed companies where leadership teams are leaner and more collaborative. In these organizations, CFOs often play a broader role, with operational responsibilities that might have otherwise been under the scope of the COO, CAO, or general counsel in a larger organization,” Mr. Henry said. “Trust and working rapport between the CEO and CFO are vital, since moving at the pace of business requires them to make important decisions under timelines that may not allow for real-time collaboration. When it clicks, it clicks. This is why we often see newly appointed CEOs bring in a CFO they have worked with before.”

Mr. Henry also explains that experienced CFOs do transition into CEO roles, but as with any CEO transition, fit is critical for success. “A candidate’s strengths must map well to both the business’s value creation plan as well as its board and executive leadership team composition,” he says. “A CFO candidate will bring a strong financial understanding to the seat, as well as attention to detail, understanding of operations, business strategy, M&A, and team building, and experience managing relationships with the board and PE sponsors. To set the stage for this type of transition, CFOs will often take on titles such as CFO & COO and president and CFO. Ultimately, fit is the essential element for the transition to be effective, so matching the right individual with the right CEO opportunity will have the highest likelihood for success.”

Contributed by Scott A. Scanlon, Editor-in-Chief and Dale M. Zupsansky, Executive Editor – Hunt Scanlon Media