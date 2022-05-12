Odgers Berndtson Adds Partner to Launch New U.S. Media & Entertainment Practice

May 12, 2022 – Odgers Berndtson has appointed Jonathan Davies as a partner to launch a new U.S. media and entertainment practice for the firm, based in Los Angeles. “Jonathan is an incredible addition to our team and a great example of our commitment to continuing to expand our media and digital expertise,” said Steve Potter, CEO of Odgers Berndtson U.S. “We are delighted to add a partner with such a strong track record and breadth of experience in the industry.” With more than 25 years of experience in the media and entertainment industry, Mr. Davies has held a variety of C-suite global leadership positions with U.S.-based media companies including CNN, Discovery International, and Eurosport. Prior to that, he spent more than 10 years in senior roles at media and advertising agencies, including Mindshare, Saatchi & Saatchi, and Ogilvy.

In his new position, Mr. Davies will use his extensive industry experience to help clients recruit for key executive positions. He will also collaborate with the firm’s leadership to continue to build a world class practice in the U.S. “I have always been drawn to companies that understand how important an entrepreneurial and collaborative culture is to driving their ambitious growth objectives,” said Mr. Davies. “Odgers Berndtson’s vision for the future and commitment to its people and clients shone through in every conversation I had with them. I am beyond excited to join the team. Strategically LA presents the ideal location for the new practice given its place right at the heart of the accelerating convergence that we see in the worlds of media, entertainment, and technology.”

Odgers Berndtson delivers executive search, leadership assessment, and development strategies to organizations globally. The firm’s 250-plus partners cover more than 50 sectors and operate out of 59 offices in 29 countries. The U.S. wing of the firm launched in 2011 and has been one of the fastest growing search firms in the Americas. It now ranks No. 12 on the Hunt Scanlon Top 50 Recruiters ranking. Odgers Berndtson has U.S. offices in Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, Minneapolis, New York, San Francisco, and Washington, D.C.

Recent Appointments

Odgers Berndtson recently named Conrad Woody, partner and leader of the firm’s association and corporate affairs practice, as head of its Washington, D.C., office. “Today, organizations are held to a very high standard of transparency, constant communication and managing public reputation,” said Steve Potter, CEO of Odgers Berndtson U.S. “We are well positioned in D.C. to pinpoint and place leaders with the global experience and political savvy to be successful in high-pressure corporate affairs roles, and I look forward to Conrad’s leadership to elevate our presence in Washington and the broader Mid-Atlantic market.”

Odgers Berndtson also appointed Coleen Howard as a partner in the asset, wealth and alternative investments sector of the firm’s financial services practice based in Boston. “Coleen is uniquely positioned to recruit C-suite executives, senior leaders and board members through her experience working for major Wall Street firms including her nearly five years with State Street Global Advisors leading their talent acquisition efforts and goals,” Mr. Potter said. An experienced financial services executive with a 20-year Wall Street career working for Bank of America Merrill Lynch, BNY Mellon, and Fidelity Investments, Ms. Howard joined Odgers Berndtson from State Street Global Advisors where she was vice president of talent acquisition. She currently serves on the educational committee of 100 Women in Finance which she has been a member of for more than seven years.

Contributed by Scott A. Scanlon, Editor-in-Chief; Dale M. Zupsansky, Managing Editor; and Stephen Sawicki, Managing Editor – Hunt Scanlon Media