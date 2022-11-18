NFP Acquires Juno Search Partners  

It’s not only private equity firms and search firms acquiring rivals. Now billion dollar consulting firms and insurance brokerages want in on the action. Hunt Scanlon Ventures goes inside the latest deal.

November 18, 2022 – Philadelphia-based executive search firm Juno Search Partners LLC, has been acquired by NFP, a property and casualty broker, benefits consultant, wealth manager, and retirement plan advisor. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. Co-founders Mikal C. Harden and Vicki Sack will join NFP as senior vice presidents. “I’m beyond excited to welcome Mikal, Vicki, and the entire Juno Search Partners team to NFP,” said Ethan Foxman, president, NFP’s Atlantic region. “The addition of Juno complements our existing resources and capabilities in the human capital solutions space, while also giving NFP a scalable search and talent solutions platform that we can grow nationally for the benefit of our clients and their workforce.”

Acquiring Juno, a Philadelphia Business Journal Best Places to Work award winner in 2022, will help NFP grow its presence in Philadelphia. “Adding Juno to the NFP family is significant for our work in the Philadelphia market and enables us to deliver even more value to client partners,” said Rich Krekstein, managing director, employee benefits, NFP, who is based in Philadelphia.

“We’re thrilled to join NFP and work with Rich and new colleagues, many of whom we’ve developed strong relationships with over the years,” said Harden and Sack in a joint statement. “Attracting and retaining talent is on everyone’s minds, and we are excited to be the talent experts in the room. NFP’s collaborative culture that prioritizes diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging, and its commitment to delivering thoughtful, cost-effective solutions tailored to each unique client, squarely align with our values. We are excited for the next chapter in the Juno story.”

Juno specializes in contingent search, contractor placement, executive search and custom talent solutions for employers to grow and sustain their workforce.

Consulting Firms Acquiring Search Firms

Billion dollar consulting firms and insurance brokerages have been getting in on the recent M&A activity within the executive search sector. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co., one of the world’s largest consulting and risk management companies, recently acquired Frederickson Partners. “Frederickson Partners will expand Gallagher’s executive search capabilities across all industries and offers us significant opportunities for collaboration and growth,” said J. Patrick Gallagher Jr., chairman, president and CEO. “I am very excited to welcome Valerie and her team to our growing, global company.”

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co., a global insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting services firm, is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL. The company has operations in 49 countries and offers client-service capabilities in more than 150 countries around the world through a network of correspondent brokers and consultants.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has acquired other executive search firms in recent years. In 2020, the organization acquired Montreal-headquartered Optimum Talent. The firm’s Canadian team is composed of more than 260 colleagues in 13 offices nationwide, from Vancouver to Halifax. Internationally, the firm has a strategic partnership with Career Star Group to deliver coaching, career transition and change management solutions.

Optimum Talent is a provider of human resources consulting services with expertise in career management, career transition, coaching, executive search and organizational psychology. It operates in three targeted segments: search solutions, leadership assessment & development, and career transition & outplacement. Ron Dahms, Mike Bacchus and their associates will continue to operate from their current locations under the direction of Melanie Jeannotte, CEO of Gallagher’s benefit and HR consulting division in Canada, and Scott Hamilton, global managing director of Gallagher’s human resources and compensation consulting practice.

Arthur J. Gallagher also acquired The Human Capital Group. “Gallagher’s mission, culture and values align with The Human Capital Group’s – to provide value-based services to clients in an intentional, respectful and high-integrity manner,” the search firm said. Founded in 2000, The Human Capital Group is an executive search and leadership consulting firm assisting clients domestically and internationally as they seek to find and grow transformational leaders. It has completed more than 800 searches for a wide variety of senior roles across multiple industries.

