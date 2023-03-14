Myers McRae Seeks President for Gulf Coast State College

March 14, 2023 – Macon, GA-based Myers McRae Executive Search and Consulting has been enlisted to find the next president for Gulf Coast State College in Panama City, FL. Emily Parker Myers, the search firm’s CEO, is conducting this search with assistance from Jessica Thompson, associate vice president and executive search coordinator.

“The college seeks a strategic thinker and lifetime learner, who inspires excellence in others and brings exceptional experience and enthusiasm for teaching and learning to the chief administrative position,” said Myers McRae. “With a focus on continuous improvement and sustainability, the president will be a problem-solver, a listener, and an innovator. This officer will be an advocate for the growth of academic and certificate programs, sports, and for continuing professional development of faculty and staff. As the chief executive officer, the president will foster and support the college’s open-door mission.”

A confident and perceptive administrator who is able to make difficult decisions and to pursue strategic courses of action, the president will work collaboratively with others, finding common ground among diverse viewpoints, said the search firm. The president will be expected to value the contributions of faculty and staff, while seeking to advance the mission and goals of the college to new levels.

Gulf Coast State College’s new leader must understand the significant role the institution plays in the community at large and will have an active presence in the community promoting partnerships, seeking support, and developing relationships that benefit the college, its students, and its employees. This officer must also be visible and active on all campuses. He or she will have a seven-member senior management team.

Among the essential duties and responsibilities of this role, the president will promote and partner with various constituencies, including other educational agencies, businesses, civic organizations, military bases, and community groups, said Myers McRae.

Key Requirements

A master’s degree from a regionally accredited institution is required for this role; an earned doctorate from a regionally accredited institution is preferred, said the search firm. Candidates must have significant leadership experience in a senior-level position in a state or community college, university, or equivalent

senior management in a private sector business environment.

The ability to travel locally and out of town on college-related business and training is required. To perform this job successfully, the right candidate will have the knowledge, skills, and abilities to perform each of the essential duties satisfactorily. Classroom teaching experience is preferred.

Founded in 1957, Gulf Coast State College offers four bachelor of science degrees in digital media, technology management, nursing and organizational management with specializations in entrepreneurship, health services administration, and emergency services administration. Students can also pursue an associate in arts degree with 75 different transfer tracks, workforce-specific associate in science degrees and technical certifications, including the Educator Preparation Institute. In addition to the main campus in Panama City, the college holds classes at Tyndall Air Force Base, the North Bay campus in Southport and the Gulf/Franklin campus in Port St. Joe.

Respected Recruiters

Myers McRae Executive Search and Consulting serves colleges, universities, independent schools, and other not-for-profit institutions. Nearly all of its search professionals have a minimum of 20 years of experience in higher education. The majority of the firm’s searches have been for presidents, chancellors, provosts, vice presidents, deans, and other senior academic and administrative leaders. Myers McRae recently placed the provost and vice president for academic and student affairs at East Georgia State College, provost and vice president for academic affairs at Savannah State University, and the vice president for business and financial services and chief business officer for the University of West Georgia, among others.

Emily Myers has led Myers McRae since 2008. As the firm’s executive officer, she has broadened the firm’s scope and modernized processes, emphasizing responsiveness, timeliness, effectiveness, and affordability. While utilizing new technology in the executive search process, Ms. Myers said she remains committed to the firm having person-to-person connections with candidates and that clients stay at the center of every search.

Known for her leadership expertise and commitment to excellence, Ms. Myers brings to the firm’s searches her extensive first-hand knowledge and experience in higher education administration. For most of her career, she served as senior vice president of university advancement and external affairs at Mercer University.

Jessica Thompson is responsible for overseeing the firm’s proprietary database and ensuring information is updated and accurate. She works closely with consultants to provide information and materials throughout the search process. Ms. Thompson brings extensive experience in customer service, computer technology, and operations management to her position. Previously she served five years as operations manager for Kay-Lynn in Macon, overseeing the day-to-day operations and handling customer service needs.

Contributed by Scott A. Scanlon, Editor-in-Chief; Dale M. Zupsansky, Managing Editor; and Stephen Sawicki, Managing Editor – Hunt Scanlon Media