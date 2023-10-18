Mercuri Urval Launches Board and CEO Practice

October 18, 2023 – Stockholm, Sweden-based executive search firm Mercuri Urval (MU) has launched a new board and CEO practice. “MU board and CEO practice is our response to the increasing demand for our services in the realm of board and CEO recruitment and advice,” said Christian Schaffenberger and Mieke Weijenberg, global board and CEO practice leads and partners at MU.

“MU provides a reliable alternative for board and CEO acquisition and development,” the search firm said. “Our expert’s advice, based on MU leader selection science, leads to improved performance and diversity of leaders. In organizations’ own unique context, we now offer science-based, tested and proven recruitment, selection, and development services for boards and CEOs. The services provided are mainly tailored towards SME boards – i.e. family businesses, private firms, small and mid-sized corporations.”

“When asked, board directors and CEOs confirm that they expect more professional and objective service from their executive search partners, and that candidates put forward lack diversity,” said Mr. Schaffenberger. “They also state most development work with Boards and CEOs does not offer business value.”

“A more reliable way of selecting and developing boards and CEOs is required,” said Ms. Weijenberg. “Our goal is to provide a reliable and science-based alternative to conventional approaches, ultimately enhancing leadership effectiveness and diversity.”

Mr. Schaffenberger has been with MU since 2001 and is based in Zurich/Switzerland. In his senior role, he is responsible for the board and executive search in Switzerland. Over the years Mr. Schaffenberger has had several roles on MU Group level, working as an expert focused on C-level in executive search. He works with multinationals, private companies as well as foundations and has specialized in the fields of the industrial sector (including property/construction) retail and aviation.

Ms. Weijenberg, located in Amsterdam, is also a member of the MU Group board. In addition to her role as global practice head and board member, she was appointed partner in Mercuri Urval in 2018. Ms. Weijenberg works with clients in Mid-Cap and SME companies (family businesses, private firms) in the Netherlands and worldwide, on leadership acquisition and -advisory and board development.

Mercuri Urval is a global executive search and talent advisory firm. The firm was founded in 1967. Today, Mercuri Urval works with more than 3,000 clients – across all sectors – in over 70 countries every year. It is the only global executive search and leadership advisory firm based in the Nordics.

Recent Acquisition

Mercuri Urval recently acquired German executive search firm Delta Management Consultants GmbH. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. “We are pleased to be acquiring such a longstanding firm with such exceptional colleagues,” said Richard Moore, CEO. “Together we will create even further value for both our clients. Today clients need effective, sustainable, and diverse leadership more than ever. Acquiring and improving leadership is the greatest challenge organizations face – and the only way they can sustainably outperform.”

Founded in 1983, Delta Management Consultants has for over 30 years assisted clients in areas such as executive search, leadership advisory, management consulting, and more.

Mercuri Urval Appoints Head of Client Consulting and Executive Search

Mercuri Urval has strengthened its U.S. team with the addition of Lisa Brantley as head of client consulting and executive search in Houston, TX. “I had the pleasure of meeting Lisa almost three years ago, and was as impressed then, as now, with her high-level of integrity and strong principles, with which she conducts every aspect of her life, along with her commitment to delivering best-in-class service to her clients,” said Darcie Murray, SVP and head of the Americas for MU. “We continued to cultivate our relationship, and after myself joining MU, began the discussions with Lisa about joining us. She brings the right attitude and values to the team, and will now have a global platform to service her clients, and help us grow our business here in the U.S. I’m excited about the opportunity to finally get to work with Lisa, and I look forward to watching her flourish with MU.”

“As a 55-year-old, foundation-owned firm, sustainable growth is very important for Mercuri Urval,” Mr. Moore said. “Our company has had a sustained, stable, and strong performance and this acquisition is the latest strategic decision to further strengthen that. The acquisition of Delta Management Consultants will ensure we continue to deliver outstanding results for all our clients, colleagues, and stakeholders.”

“After evaluations and fruitful discussions between the Delta Shareholders and the Mercuri Urval management we are very happy to welcome a great group of people to the home of leader selection science,” said Andreas Frische, executive vice president and partner at MU. “The new colleagues will strengthen the overall coverage of all relevant industry sectors by MU in Germany in the future. The Delta experts will fit very well into the MU strategy to strengthen our core services in executive search and leadership assessment to deliver an even better service to our clients. It will be an exciting journey to work with all these new colleagues and to build an even stronger company than both were already in the past.”

Contributed by Scott A. Scanlon, Editor-in-Chief; and Dale M. Zupsansky, Managing Editor – Hunt Scanlon Media